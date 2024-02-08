On This Page
Examples of mlxconfig Usage
To query the device’s configuration, use the following command line:
# mlxconfig -d <device> query
ConnectX-3 Example:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 q
Device type: ConnectX-
3
PCI device: /dev/mst/
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Device
1:
-----------
Configurations: Next Boot
SRIOV_EN True(
1)
NUM_OF_VFS
16
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1 False(
0)
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2 False(
0)
N/A means that the device default configuration is set.
For Array type parameters, the query command will not show a value for it. It will only show you the word "Array" and the range of the array.
For example: HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS Array[0..7]
To query the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]
To specify a range: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]
To set the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]=3
Or you can set value for more than one element: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]=3
ConnectX-4 Lx Example:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --enable_verbosity q
Device #
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX4LX
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0
Configurations: Default Current Next Boot
* NUM_OF_VFS
8
5
5
SRIOV_EN True(
1) True(
1) True(
1)
The
'*' shows parameters with next value different from
default/current value.
To set the device configuration, use the following command line:
# mlxconfig -d <device> set [Parameters....]
Example:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 set WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2=
1 NUM_OF_VFS=
24
Device type: ConnectX-
3
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations: Next Boot New
NUM_OF_VFS
16
24
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2 False(
0) True(
1)
Apply
new Configuration?(y/n) [n]: y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot the system to load
new configurations.
To reset the device configuration to default, use the following command line:
# mlxconfig -d <device> reset
Example:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 reset
Reset configuration
for device /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please power-cycle device to load
new configurations.
>mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 query
Device
1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX-
3
PCI Device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations: Next Boot
SRIOV_EN True(
1)
NUM_OF_VFS
8
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1 False(
0)
WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2 False(
0)