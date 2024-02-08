NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.27.0
Flash Operations

Reading a Word from Flash

To read one dword from Flash memory, use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> rw addr

where:

device

The device the dword is read from.

addr

The address of the word to read.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 rw 0x20

Writing a dword to Flash

To write one dword to Flash memory, use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> ww addr data

where:

device

The device the dword is written to.

addr

The address of the word to write.

data

The value of the word.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 ww 0x10008 0x5a445a44

Writing a dword to Flash Without Sector Erase

To write one dword to Flash memory without sector erase , use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> wwne addr data

where:

device

The device the dword is written to..

addr

The address of the word to write.

data

The value of the word.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0 wwne 0x10008 0x5a445a44

Note that the result may be dependent on the Flash type. Usually, bitwise and between the specified word and the previous Flash contents will be written to the specified address.

Erasing a Sector

To erase a sector that contains a specified address, use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> e addr

where:

device

The device the dword is erased from.

addr

The address of a word in the sector that you want to erase.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mtusb-1 e 0x1000

Querying Flash Parameters

To query flash parameters use the following command line:

# flint -d <device> [-ocr] hw query

where:

device

The device to query.

Example:

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw query

