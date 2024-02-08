MFT Bug Fixes History

3645548 Description: Fixed an issue that led to wrong M1-M4 measurements calculation when using ConnecX-7.

Keywords: M1-M4 measurements, ConnecX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.1

3632765 Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting to unzip the mlxfwmanager self-extractor.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, unzipping

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582574 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582575 Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.

Keywords: incorrect enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3613010 Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

Keywords: mlxdump, Quantum-2

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3474570 Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.

Keywords: Driver reload

Discovered in Version: 4.24.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0

3471307 Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0

3321384 Description: Fixed an issue with Zlib data compression library by updating Zlib to Version 1.2.13.

Keywords: Zlib, software library

Discovered in Version: 4.22.1

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3272703 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/Dx from being applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.20.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3255683 Description: Fixed an issue that caused multiple InfiniBand devices to be accessed in the same run.

Keywords: IB devices

Discovered in Version: 4.21.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3236623 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "mlxlink_ext" tool from properly running when an ADB file had Windows-style line endings.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.3

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3178976 Description: Fixed an issue where MST returned an invalid order of PCI BDFs assigned to ConnectX cards.

Keywords: MST, ConnectX cards

Discovered in Version: 4.22.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

2940025 Description: Fixed an issue that caused MFT tools long execution time (i.e blackout) by changing the device discovery flow.

Keywords: Device discovery flow

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

Fixed in Release: 4.23.0

3171708 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the tool not discovering the NIC when it was sitting behind CPU Socket 1 (different Rootport), thus preventing the firmware from being updated.

Keywords: CPU, Socket 1/0, firmware update

Discovered in Version: 4.21.0

Fixed in Release: 4.22.1

3179769 Description: Removed dl_down counter information from the PCIe show_counter command.

Keywords: mlxlink, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 4.21.0

CFixed in Release: 4.22.0

1923665 Description: mlxburn is not signed for Windows operating systems.

Keywords: mlxburn, Windows, operating system, signature

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

Fixed in Release: 4.21.0

2921910 Description: Added support for large access registers such as IMPORT_KEK_HANDLE.

Keywords: mlxreg

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2855158 Description: Fixed and issue that prevented fastfwreset from enabling the device. To avoid such situation, a new parameter was added '-p' to disable the functionality of disable hot plug interrupt.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2834389 Description: Limited the SET operations on IB devices to registers of up to 240 bytes.

Keywords: mlxreg

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2274123 Description: mlxfwreset is supported on SmartNic devices on Windows OS only if the device's name format is "mt*_pciconf*" and not "**:**.*".

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2871042 Description: mlxfwmanager default query on switches will take pci_cr0 instead of pciconf0, which is expected to fail in secure-fw switches.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, pci_cr0, pciconf

Discovered in Version: 4.18.0

Fixed in Release: 4.20.0

2580945 Description: Host reboot may reboot the Arm side as well if the device's configuration is done via mlxconfig.

Keywords: Non-Volatile configuration, Arm, reboot

Discovered in Version: 4.16.3

Fixed in Release: 4.18.1

2850979 Description: Fixed mlxlink PCIe link validation flow on NVIDIA BlueField controller mode.

Keywords: mlxlink, PCIe, NVIDIA BlueField

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

Fixed in Release: 4.18.0

2578359 Description: Using Phyless reset with level 4 (warm reboot with NIC phyless reset) may result in hardware errors and link dropping.

Keywords: Phyless reset

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

Fixed in Release: 4.18.0

2665520 Description: Issuing mlxfwreset -l 4 in a multihost system or within a DPU device will lead to the host reboot without affecting the device.

Keywords: Multihost; host reboot

Discovered in Version: 4.17.0

Fixed in Release: 4.18.0

2578580 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in getting MVPD read errors from the mlxfwmanager during fast reboot.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, MVPD_READ4 failed, fast reboot

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2628490 Description: Fixed inconsistent flashing of the firmware when using the IPMB service.

Keywords: flint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2395589 Description: Changed the flint "--activate" flag behavior to include a minimal delay of 1 second to avoid disconnections if the connected port is being activated. To use the "legacy" activation flow, use the "--activate_delay_sec 0" command.

Keywords: "--activate" flag, flint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2494596 Description: Flint now supports the "--activate_delay_sec" flag which performs the activation on the newly burned firmware after the specified delay. Note: The burn flow will be locked after this command has been sent for a couple of minutes, until activation flow is done.

Keywords: "--activate_delay_sec" flag, flint

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2443427 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in "--json" flag not working with features that require a user confirmation. Note: Despite the fix, it is recommended to use the "--json" flag with the force flag set to yes.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2071210 Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2154936 Description: mst version returns an incorrect string: mst, MFT_VERSION_STR built on TOOLS_BUILD_TIME + Git SHA Hash: TOOLS_GIT_SHA

Keywords: mst

Discovered in Version: 4.14.2

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2224507 Description: mstflint is currently not in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.

Keywords: mstflint

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2183083 Description: MFT tools do not support using combined short flags without a separation between them. For example: Not recommended: -emc

Recommended: -e -m -c

Keywords: Short flags

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2391274 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in SmartNIC devices.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, SmartNIC devices.

Discovered in Version: 4.16.3

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2060223 Description: Performing a driver restart while burning the firmware results in firmware burning failure, and occasionally in device being inaccessible.

Keywords: Firmware burning, driver restart

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2200381 Description: CPLDUPDATE tool cannot work with both GPIO and firmware modes enabled on NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switches.

Keywords: CPLDUPDATE

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.17.0

2439595 Description: Updated the following libraries versions: OpenSSL to version 1.1.1i

Curl to version 7.75.0

tcl to version 8.6.11

SQLite to version 3.33.0

Keywords: Libraries

Discovered in Version: 4.16.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.3

2400106 Description: Added support for signing kernel modules on Ubuntu/Debian

Keywords: Secure boot

Discovered in Version: 4.16.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.1

2297524 Description: Fixed an issue that caused lifecycle to be wrongly reported in ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

Keywords: lifecycle, Connectx-6

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2319179 Description: Fixed an issue that caused HMAC not to be written in livefish. Note: HMAC is now supported only from the Arm side and only if not in secure mode.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2084837 Description: Setting the speeds (50GbE and 100GbE) for the new devices (Connect-X 6 and above, Quantum switches and above) requires specifying the number of lanes for the speed: mlxlink -d <dev> --speeds [50G_2X | 50G_1X | 100G_2X | 100G_4X] For PRBS mode, to work with PAM4 speeds, use the same speed naming for (50GbE, and 100GbE).

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2125012 Description: In case a device enters the livefish mode and all the information on the flash including write-protected manufacturing information is lost, flint might not be able to recover the device.

Keywords: flint

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2137820 Description: Running the flint query in parallel with the mst stop "–force" flag might cause the device to get into an undefined state and may require a power cycle to resolve the issue.

Keywords: flint

Discovered in Version: 4.14.2

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2151018 Description: Occasionally, when burning MFA2 using flint, it might get stuck if in the middle of the process mlxfwreset is executed.

Keywords: MFA2, flint

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2234042 Description: Running CPLD on a remote device might take a very long time due to TCP transactions processing time.

Keywords: cpldupdate

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2193807 Description: Cable firmware burning capability is not supported.

Keywords: mlxcables

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2248709 Description: Burning tools cannot burn over mtusb interface, the tool will exit with the following error "mf object is NULL".

Keywords: mstusb, burning tools

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2319984 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the margin scan to fail with the following message: Eye scan not completed.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

1683637 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented mlxfwstress from turning ON stress types when two stress types conflicted with each other. In this case, using 'ALL' with 'on' operation resulted in mlxfwstress choosing to run only one of them.

Keywords: mlxfwstress

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2259628 Description: Wrong supported cable speed is displayed when using cable with P/N MCP2M00-A01A on a BlueField device.

Keywords: BlueField, cables

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2288076 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the device to be inaccessible for 3 minutes when applied bad tokens.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 4.15.1

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2287949 Description: Hardware Security Module (HSM) capability is supported in secure firmware only and not in secure boot.

Keywords: HSM, secure firmware, secure boot

Discovered in Version: 4.15.0

Fixed in Release: 4.16.0

2234042 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in a long CPLD running time.

Keywords: Installation

Discovered in Version: 4.14.1

Fixed in Release: 4.15.0

1885535 Description: Fixed deb installation in chroot environment.

Keywords: Installation

Discovered in Version: 4.14.1

Fixed in Release: 4.15.0

2153427 Description: mlxlink cable commands do not work on FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT OS.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.2

Fixed in Release: 4.15.0

2176654 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in port split query failure on a switch with P/N MSN4600-CS2RO.

Keywords: Port split

Discovered in Version: 4.14.4

Fixed in Release: 4.15.0

2123421 Description: Enabled the test mode while the port was disabled (unplugged cable).

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.14.2

2113431 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing field (ob_leva) while setting the serdes_tx parameters.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105

Fixed in Release: 4.14.1

1918749 Description: mlxlink tool displays a wrong speed when using ETH cables on ConnectX-6 adapter cards.

Keywords: mlxlink

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

Fixed in Release: 4.14.0-105

1895525 Description: If MFT is not installed via the standard installer, MLNX_WINMFT must be set manually to point to the MFT path.

Keywords: MFT installation

Discovered in Version: 4.13.0

Fixed in Release: 4.14.0-105

795705 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented mlxburn from reading the VPD on ppc64/ppc64le machines where the device shared the same B:D:F address with another PCI device on different PCI domains.

Keywords: VPD, ppc64/ppc64le machines

Discovered in Version: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.3

1608671/1523443 Description: mlxfwmanager "–download" command is currently not functional on PPC64/PPC64le and aarch64 platforms.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, PPC64/PPC64le/aarch64

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1599465 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in mlxfwreset failure when running it on an AMD processor.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, AMD processor

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.13.0

1655224 Description: Decreased mstflint query timeout from 80 seconds to 8 seconds. In case the tool does not get a response from the device after 8 seconds, the following error message is displayed: "Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0. Resource unavailable".

Keywords: mstflint query

Discovered in Version: 4.11.0

Fixed in Release: 4.12.0

1307423 Description: Execution of the mlxfwreset utility on a device with VFs configured may take longer than expected to be completed.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1316844 Description: fwtrace is correctly not functional on PPC machines when the driver is loaded with firmware v 1x.22.1002.

Keywords: fwtrace, PPC

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1338958 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in Socket Direct devices on Power platforms.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, Power, Socket Direct

Discovered in Version: 4.10.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1406842 Description: MFT tools run slower on Bluefield devices. Firmware burning may take up to 20 minutes.

Keywords: BlueField, firmware burn

Discovered in Version: 4.10.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1335391 Description: FW-reset for PPC Socket Direct is currently functional on Power9 InfiniBand setups only. The Minimum skiboot is: OPAL skiboot-v5.9-240-g081882690163

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1356238 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MFT tools’ execution runtime in Windows OS to be longer than expected. e.g fastfwreset took up to 5 seconds to complete execution.

Keywords: General, MFT tools

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1056570/ 1058462 Description: Running the mlxcable tool in parallel on the same device (cable) may result in failure.

Keywords: mlxcable

Discovered in Version: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.11.0

1321724 Description: Occasionally, when running mlxfwreset in Windows platforms, it may cause the device to malfunction during the reset process.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.10.0

1315138 Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlxburn to fail generating a binary image in Windows.

Keywords: Image generation

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.10.0

1350622 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the driver from starting on a PPC platforms when used the mlxfwreset tool.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.9.0

Fixed in Release: 4.10.0

1213983 Description: Connect-IB function per port (FPP_EB) is not exposed at mlxconfig.

Keywords: mlxfwreset, Connect-IB

Discovered in Version: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.9.0

540511 Description: If an unexpected shutdown occurs after running the firmware update package (UPMF) in Windows, 'mst status' may not show any devices when the machine comes up.

Keywords: mst

Discovered in Version: 4.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

554872 Description: FreeBSD PCI access API is currently not supported.

Keywords: mlxburn

Discovered in Release: 4.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

1064918/ 1069102 Description: mlxfwreset does not load the firmware properly on a Socket-Direct card.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

1041544/ 1041545 Description: When the port is set with NO FEC, the Raw Errors Counters will always show 0.

Keywords: mlxlink, Raw Errors Counters

Discovered in Release: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

1097425 Description: mlxfwmanager does not handle Socket Direct adapters correctly.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager

Discovered in Release: 4.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.8.0

676539 Description: mlxuptime and mget_temp are not working against INBAND ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx devices.

Keywords: mlxuptime

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

955525 Description: Image generation fails when generating a ConnectX-5 image on FreeBSD12- CURRENT.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, image generation, FreeBSD12-CURRENT

Discovered in Release: 4.6.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

907531 Description: mlxfwreset is not functional on MultiHost and Socket Direct NICs.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.6.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

969322/ 969566 Description: mlxfwreset may fail to reset the device on Ubuntu PPC64LE systems when multiple kernels are installed.

Keywords: kernel module, mlxfwreset, Ubuntu PPC64LE

Discovered in Release: 4.6.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

759915/ 778296/ 854084/ 795109/ 759015 Description: Segmentation fault may occur in fwtrace on RedHat 6.5 and 6.7 systems.

Keywords: fwtrace

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7.0

795226/ 795657/ 862607 Description: Occasionally, MFT tools (driver mode) do not function after running mlxfwreset in PowerPC machines.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6.0

795028/ 795705 Description: mlxburn fails to read VPD on machines where the device shares the same B:D:F address with another PCI device on different PCI domains

Keywords: mlxburn

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6.0

385113 Description: Reading the VPD using the “-vpd_rw” flag or programing the VPD may take up to 5 mins.

Keywords: mlxburn

Discovered in Release: 3.7.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6.0

795756/ 795916 Description: mlxfwreset disables and enables all Mellanox devices’ Network Interfaces when resetting the firmware on a device that at least one of its network interfaces is up.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5.0

795479/ 795521 Description: Running mlxfwreset against OEM devices may enter the device to a undefined state.

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5.0

697509 Description: PPTT and PPRT registers are not supported in switches.

Keywords: mlxreg

Discovered in Release: 4.3.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5.0

757651/ 778451 Description: Fixed an issue causing the mlxcables tool to show wrong temperature value when querying the cable several times in loop.

Keywords: mlxcables

Discovered in Release: 4.4.0