MFT Bug Fixes History
The table below lists the history of bugs fixed. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Archived Bug Fixes file.
Internal Ref. No.
Issue
3645548
Description: Fixed an issue that led to wrong M1-M4 measurements calculation when using ConnecX-7.
Keywords: M1-M4 measurements, ConnecX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.1
3632765
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting to unzip the mlxfwmanager self-extractor.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager, unzipping
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3582574
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.
Keywords: fastfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3582575
Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.
Keywords: incorrect enumeration
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3613010
Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.
Keywords: mlxdump, Quantum-2
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3474570
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.
Keywords: Driver reload
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
3471307
Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
3321384
Description: Fixed an issue with Zlib data compression library by updating Zlib to Version 1.2.13.
Keywords: Zlib, software library
Discovered in Version: 4.22.1
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
3272703
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RM loopback for ConnectX6/Dx from being applicable over 50G\lane link speeds.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.20.0
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
3255683
Description: Fixed an issue that caused multiple InfiniBand devices to be accessed in the same run.
Keywords: IB devices
Discovered in Version: 4.21.0
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
3236623
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the "mlxlink_ext" tool from properly running when an ADB file had Windows-style line endings.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.16.3
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
3178976
Description: Fixed an issue where MST returned an invalid order of PCI BDFs assigned to ConnectX cards.
Keywords: MST, ConnectX cards
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
2940025
Description: Fixed an issue that caused MFT tools long execution time (i.e blackout) by changing the device discovery flow.
Keywords: Device discovery flow
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
Fixed in Release: 4.23.0
3171708
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the tool not discovering the NIC when it was sitting behind CPU Socket 1 (different Rootport), thus preventing the firmware from being updated.
Keywords: CPU, Socket 1/0, firmware update
Discovered in Version: 4.21.0
Fixed in Release: 4.22.1
3179769
Description: Removed dl_down counter information from the PCIe show_counter command.
Keywords: mlxlink, PCIe
Discovered in Version: 4.21.0
CFixed in Release: 4.22.0
1923665
Description: mlxburn is not signed for Windows operating systems.
Keywords: mlxburn, Windows, operating system, signature
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
Fixed in Release: 4.21.0
2921910
Description: Added support for large access registers such as IMPORT_KEK_HANDLE.
Keywords: mlxreg
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
2855158
Description: Fixed and issue that prevented fastfwreset from enabling the device. To avoid such situation, a new parameter was added '-p' to disable the functionality of disable hot plug interrupt.
Keywords: fastfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
2834389
Description: Limited the SET operations on IB devices to registers of up to 240 bytes.
Keywords: mlxreg
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
2274123
Description: mlxfwreset is supported on SmartNic devices on Windows OS only if the device's name format is "mt*_pciconf*" and not "**:**.*".
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
2871042
Description: mlxfwmanager default query on switches will take pci_cr0 instead of pciconf0, which is expected to fail in secure-fw switches.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager, pci_cr0, pciconf
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
Fixed in Release: 4.20.0
2580945
Description: Host reboot may reboot the Arm side as well if the device's configuration is done via mlxconfig.
Keywords: Non-Volatile configuration, Arm, reboot
Discovered in Version: 4.16.3
Fixed in Release: 4.18.1
2850979
Description: Fixed mlxlink PCIe link validation flow on NVIDIA BlueField controller mode.
Keywords: mlxlink, PCIe, NVIDIA BlueField
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
Fixed in Release: 4.18.0
2578359
Description: Using Phyless reset with level 4 (warm reboot with NIC phyless reset) may result in hardware errors and link dropping.
Keywords: Phyless reset
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
Fixed in Release: 4.18.0
2665520
Description: Issuing mlxfwreset -l 4 in a multihost system or within a DPU device will lead to the host reboot without affecting the device.
Keywords: Multihost; host reboot
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
Fixed in Release: 4.18.0
2578580
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in getting MVPD read errors from the mlxfwmanager during fast reboot.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager, MVPD_READ4 failed, fast reboot
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2628490
Description: Fixed inconsistent flashing of the firmware when using the IPMB service.
Keywords: flint
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2395589
Description: Changed the flint "--activate" flag behavior to include a minimal delay of 1 second to avoid disconnections if the connected port is being activated.
To use the "legacy" activation flow, use the "--activate_delay_sec 0" command.
Keywords: "--activate" flag, flint
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2494596
Description: Flint now supports the "--activate_delay_sec" flag which performs the activation on the newly burned firmware after the specified delay.
Note: The burn flow will be locked after this command has been sent for a couple of minutes, until activation flow is done.
Keywords: "--activate_delay_sec" flag, flint
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2443427
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in "--json" flag not working with features that require a user confirmation.
Note: Despite the fix, it is recommended to use the "--json" flag with the force flag set to yes.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2071210
Description: mlxconfig query for the BOOT_INTERRUPT_DIS TLV shows a wrong value in the "current value" field.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2154936
Description: mst version returns an incorrect string:
mst, MFT_VERSION_STR built on TOOLS_BUILD_TIME + Git SHA Hash: TOOLS_GIT_SHA
Keywords: mst
Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2224507
Description: mstflint is currently not in ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.
Keywords: mstflint
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2183083
Description: MFT tools do not support using combined short flags without a separation between them.
For example:
Keywords: Short flags
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2391274
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in SmartNIC devices.
Keywords: mlxfwreset, SmartNIC devices.
Discovered in Version: 4.16.3
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2060223
Description: Performing a driver restart while burning the firmware results in firmware burning failure, and occasionally in device being inaccessible.
Keywords: Firmware burning, driver restart
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2200381
Description: CPLDUPDATE tool cannot work with both GPIO and firmware modes enabled on NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switches.
Keywords: CPLDUPDATE
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.17.0
2439595
Description: Updated the following libraries versions:
Keywords: Libraries
Discovered in Version: 4.16.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.3
2400106
Description: Added support for signing kernel modules on Ubuntu/Debian
Keywords: Secure boot
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.1
2297524
Description: Fixed an issue that caused lifecycle to be wrongly reported in ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
Keywords: lifecycle, Connectx-6
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2319179
Description: Fixed an issue that caused HMAC not to be written in livefish.
Note: HMAC is now supported only from the Arm side and only if not in secure mode.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2084837
Description: Setting the speeds (50GbE and 100GbE) for the new devices (Connect-X 6 and above, Quantum switches and above) requires specifying the number of lanes for the speed:
mlxlink -d <dev> --speeds [50G_2X | 50G_1X | 100G_2X | 100G_4X]
For PRBS mode, to work with PAM4 speeds, use the same speed naming for (50GbE, and 100GbE).
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2125012
Description: In case a device enters the livefish mode and all the information on the flash including write-protected manufacturing information is lost, flint might not be able to recover the device.
Keywords: flint
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2137820
Description: Running the flint query in parallel with the mst stop "–force" flag might cause the device to get into an undefined state and may require a power cycle to resolve the issue.
Keywords: flint
Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2151018
Description: Occasionally, when burning MFA2 using flint, it might get stuck if in the middle of the process mlxfwreset is executed.
Keywords: MFA2, flint
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2234042
Description: Running CPLD on a remote device might take a very long time due to TCP transactions processing time.
Keywords: cpldupdate
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2193807
Description: Cable firmware burning capability is not supported.
Keywords: mlxcables
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2248709
Description: Burning tools cannot burn over mtusb interface, the tool will exit with the following error "mf object is NULL".
Keywords: mstusb, burning tools
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2319984
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the margin scan to fail with the following message: Eye scan not completed.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
1683637
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented mlxfwstress from turning ON stress types when two stress types conflicted with each other. In this case, using 'ALL' with 'on' operation resulted in mlxfwstress choosing to run only one of them.
Keywords: mlxfwstress
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2259628
Description: Wrong supported cable speed is displayed when using cable with P/N MCP2M00-A01A on a BlueField device.
Keywords: BlueField, cables
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2288076
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the device to be inaccessible for 3 minutes when applied bad tokens.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 4.15.1
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2287949
Description: Hardware Security Module (HSM) capability is supported in secure firmware only and not in secure boot.
Keywords: HSM, secure firmware, secure boot
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
Fixed in Release: 4.16.0
2234042
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in a long CPLD running time.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Version: 4.14.1
Fixed in Release: 4.15.0
1885535
Description: Fixed deb installation in chroot environment.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Version: 4.14.1
Fixed in Release: 4.15.0
2153427
Description: mlxlink cable commands do not work on FreeBSD 13.0-CURRENT OS.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
Fixed in Release: 4.15.0
2176654
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in port split query failure on a switch with P/N MSN4600-CS2RO.
Keywords: Port split
Discovered in Version: 4.14.4
Fixed in Release: 4.15.0
2123421
Description: Enabled the test mode while the port was disabled (unplugged cable).
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.14.2
2113431
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing field (ob_leva) while setting the serdes_tx parameters.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
Fixed in Release: 4.14.1
1918749
Description: mlxlink tool displays a wrong speed when using ETH cables on ConnectX-6 adapter cards.
Keywords: mlxlink
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
Fixed in Release: 4.14.0-105
1895525
Description: If MFT is not installed via the standard installer, MLNX_WINMFT must be set manually to point to the MFT path.
Keywords: MFT installation
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
Fixed in Release: 4.14.0-105
795705
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented mlxburn from reading the VPD on ppc64/ppc64le machines where the device shared the same B:D:F address with another PCI device on different PCI domains.
Keywords: VPD, ppc64/ppc64le machines
Discovered in Version: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.13.3
1608671/1523443
Description: mlxfwmanager "–download" command is currently not functional on PPC64/PPC64le and aarch64 platforms.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager, PPC64/PPC64le/aarch64
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
1599465
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in mlxfwreset failure when running it on an AMD processor.
Keywords: mlxfwreset, AMD processor
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
Fixed in Release: 4.13.0
1655224
Description: Decreased mstflint query timeout from 80 seconds to 8 seconds. In case the tool does not get a response from the device after 8 seconds, the following error message is displayed:
"Cannot open Device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0. Resource unavailable".
Keywords: mstflint query
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
Fixed in Release: 4.12.0
1307423
Description: Execution of the mlxfwreset utility on a device with VFs configured may take longer than expected to be completed.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1316844
Description: fwtrace is correctly not functional on PPC machines when the driver is loaded with firmware v 1x.22.1002.
Keywords: fwtrace, PPC
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1338958
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in Socket Direct devices on Power platforms.
Keywords: mlxfwreset, Power, Socket Direct
Discovered in Version: 4.10.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1406842
Description: MFT tools run slower on Bluefield devices. Firmware burning may take up to 20 minutes.
Keywords: BlueField, firmware burn
Discovered in Version: 4.10.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1335391
Description: FW-reset for PPC Socket Direct is currently functional on Power9 InfiniBand setups only. The Minimum skiboot is: OPAL skiboot-v5.9-240-g081882690163
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1356238
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MFT tools’ execution runtime in Windows OS to be longer than expected. e.g fastfwreset took up to 5 seconds to complete execution.
Keywords: General, MFT tools
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1056570/
1058462
Description: Running the mlxcable tool in parallel on the same device (cable) may result in failure.
Keywords: mlxcable
Discovered in Version: 4.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.11.0
1321724
Description: Occasionally, when running mlxfwreset in Windows platforms, it may cause the device to malfunction during the reset process.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.10.0
1315138
Description: Fixed an issue that caused mlxburn to fail generating a binary image in Windows.
Keywords: Image generation
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.10.0
1350622
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the driver from starting on a PPC platforms when used the mlxfwreset tool.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.9.0
Fixed in Release: 4.10.0
1213983
Description: Connect-IB function per port (FPP_EB) is not exposed at mlxconfig.
Keywords: mlxfwreset, Connect-IB
Discovered in Version: 4.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.9.0
540511
Description: If an unexpected shutdown occurs after running the firmware update package (UPMF) in Windows, 'mst status' may not show any devices when the machine comes up.
Keywords: mst
Discovered in Version: 4.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
554872
Description: FreeBSD PCI access API is currently not supported.
Keywords: mlxburn
Discovered in Release: 4.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
1064918/
1069102
Description: mlxfwreset does not load the firmware properly on a Socket-Direct card.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 4.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
1041544/
1041545
Description: When the port is set with NO FEC, the Raw Errors Counters will always show 0.
Keywords: mlxlink, Raw Errors Counters
Discovered in Release: 4.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
1097425
Description: mlxfwmanager does not handle Socket Direct adapters correctly.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager
Discovered in Release: 4.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.8.0
676539
Description: mlxuptime and mget_temp are not working against INBAND ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx devices.
Keywords: mlxuptime
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
955525
Description: Image generation fails when generating a ConnectX-5 image on FreeBSD12- CURRENT.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, image generation, FreeBSD12-CURRENT
Discovered in Release: 4.6.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
907531
Description: mlxfwreset is not functional on MultiHost and Socket Direct NICs.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 4.6.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
969322/
969566
Description: mlxfwreset may fail to reset the device on Ubuntu PPC64LE systems when multiple kernels are installed.
Keywords: kernel module, mlxfwreset, Ubuntu PPC64LE
Discovered in Release: 4.6.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
759915/
778296/
854084/
795109/
759015
Description: Segmentation fault may occur in fwtrace on RedHat 6.5 and 6.7 systems.
Keywords: fwtrace
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7.0
795226/
795657/
862607
Description: Occasionally, MFT tools (driver mode) do not function after running mlxfwreset in PowerPC machines.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6.0
795028/
795705
Description: mlxburn fails to read VPD on machines where the device shares the same B:D:F address with another PCI device on different PCI domains
Keywords: mlxburn
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6.0
385113
Description: Reading the VPD using the “-vpd_rw” flag or programing the VPD may take up to 5 mins.
Keywords: mlxburn
Discovered in Release: 3.7.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6.0
795756/
795916
Description: mlxfwreset disables and enables all Mellanox devices’ Network Interfaces when resetting the firmware on a device that at least one of its network interfaces is up.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0
795479/
795521
Description: Running mlxfwreset against OEM devices may enter the device to a undefined state.
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0
697509
Description: PPTT and PPRT registers are not supported in switches.
Keywords: mlxreg
Discovered in Release: 4.3.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0
757651/
778451
Description: Fixed an issue causing the mlxcables tool to show wrong temperature value when querying the cable several times in loop.
Keywords: mlxcables
Discovered in Release: 4.4.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5.0