MFT Known Issues
The following table provides a list of known issues and limitations.
|
Internal Ref. No.
|
Issue
|
3743317
|
Description: Reset flow is not supported when Hotplug is enabled. The NIC driver reports an error state using the 'negotiation dis-acknowledgment' MFRL register.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Reset flow, Hotplug
|
Discovered in Version: 4.26.1
|
3738146
|
Description: mlxfwreset does not support MRSR-6 when using Quantum-3 and Spectrum-4 based switch systems.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, MRSR-6
|
Discovered in Version: 4.26.1
|
3641618
|
Description: Running a command triggers the following error message:
/lib/libgcc_s.so.1: version GCC_4.5.0 required by /usr/local/lib/gcc12/libstdc++.so.6 not found
|
Workaround: Run the following command:
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib/gcc12:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH
|
Keywords: libstd, gcc, mft, libgcc
|
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
|
3549141
|
Description: mlxfwreset usage by the Prometheus PCIe switch is currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, Prometheus PCIe switch
|
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|
3262855
|
Description: The mlxfwreset tool might fail when using PPC64LE on the RH 8.7 operating system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, PPC64LE, RH 8.7
|
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
|
3090162
|
Description: The PCIe Error Injection feature is not supported due to a security limitation.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PCI Error Injection
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
|
3446066
|
Description: When using ConnectX-7 and later cards, the link should be fully down (not in polling state) for the loopback configuration can be applied.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
3352983
|
Description: mlxfwreset does not work on mlnx-os/sonic/cumulus.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
3418112
|
Description: Loading a new firmware may require running mlxfwreset, and in some cases rebooting or initiating a power-cycle.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
|
3314750
|
Description: When entering link speed values, you can specify a single value (i.e "HDR") or a list of values separated by commas (i.e "HDR, FDR, SDE"). In the current MFTshell version, the autocomplete feature suggesting possible values, only works for the first value in a list of values separated by commas.
Additionally, the autocompletion list includes all possible speeds. Some of them may not be supported by the device. Once the command is fired, you will be notified in case the selected speed is not supported.
Affected shell commands are:
port speed
port autonegotiation on speed
port autonegotiation off speed
Any inconvenience caused by these limitations will be addressed in future MFTshell updates.
|
Workaround: When entering a link speed, you may press the
Once the command is fired, the underlying MFT tool will inform you if the selected speed is not supported by the device.
In addition, the help context for the affected shell commands includes detailed explanations of the available options.
|
Keywords: mft-shell, link-speed
|
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
|
3188577
|
Description: Some firmware scratchpad registers have been moved to a different location. Therefore, if you use your own utility to dump mstdumps, you must update your CSV file with the latest CSV, CSV2 files that are included in the MFT package.
Otherwise, the mstdumps device will not retrieve the firmware version, and the FAEs will not be able to use NVIDIA internal tools to debug the error.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: CSV, mstdump
|
Discovered in Version: 4.22.0
|
2787479
|
Description: mlxcables shows the wrong firmware version for OSFP cables.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxcables, OSFP, firmware version
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2823492
|
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on DPU with GPU boards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2715716
|
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on secure-boot host devices.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2752916
|
Description: The information of the IB/ETH protocols should not be stored on the same CSV file. Doing so will result in a mismatch on the columns of CSV file.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2838222
|
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported on kernel 3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64 due to a kernel bug that leads to 'rescan' PCI operation to take a few minutes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.18.0
|
2703663
|
Description: Running flint commands on the hypervisor while a Virtual Machine is running with the same device (pass-through), may cause kernel panic.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: flint, kernel, VM
|
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|
2670833
|
Description: Burning firmware using DMA might fail on virtual FreeBSD machines.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware burning, DMA, FreeBS, VM
|
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|
2484780
|
Description: Configuring TX/RX_rate to 200GbE in test mode fails.
|
Workaround: To work with the new speeds specify the number of lanes as shown below:
|
Keywords: 200GbE, Tx/Rx
|
Discovered in Version: 4.17.0
|
2392334
|
Description: Using the MFT with the --with-pcap option to install stedump utility requires the following third-party dependencies:
|
Workaround: To install the third-party dependencies, perform the following:
|
Keywords: stedump utility
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
2376425
|
Description: Direct Device Assignment (DDA, ak.a. pass-through) facility is not supported in MFT, its usage may cause the host to reboot.
|
Workaround: Burn the firmware in PF and then attach the HCA to the VM.
|
Keywords: DDA
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
2208845/2099263
|
Description: mlxlink does not support test mode for 50GE-KR4 speed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.16.0
|
-
|
Description: Port toggling with Inband devices using mlxlink fails and the following error is presented: "Unknown MAD error".
|
Workaround: To avoid this issue, perform one of the following options:
|
Keywords: Port toggling, mlxlink, Inband devices
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|
2234589
|
Description: For Multi-Host systems, enabling the PRBS test mode causes network connectivity disconnection.
|
Workaround: Maintain another interface for enabling the link back.
|
Keywords: mlxlink
|
Discovered in Version: 4.15.0
|
2167841
|
Description: "mlxfwmanager --download" and "mlxfwmanager --online" commands are currently not functional on ESXi 7.0.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxup/mlxfwmanager
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.3
|
2149437
|
Description: When the SLTP configuration is wrongly set, the “Bad status” explanation will not be presented (only error indication) to the user.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SLTP configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.2
|
1780276
|
Description: "mst server start" runs at foreground instead of the background on FreeBSD and VMWare ESXi OSes.
|
Workaround: Use '&' --> 'mst server start &'
|
Keywords: 'mst server start', FreeBSD, VMWare ESXi
|
Discovered in Version: 4.14.0-105
|
2001890
|
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default and therefore must be manually installed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Python, argparse module
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
|
1923665 / 1939791
|
Description: Force Mode does not work when using mlxlink in ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxlink, Force Mode, ConnectX-6 IB
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.3
|
1802662
|
Description: Due to mst signing process, some executions might be slower than expected.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mst
|
Discovered in Version: 4.13.0
|
1431471
|
Description: In ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the time-stamp capability using flint, is supported only on the device using the "-d" flag, and not on the binary using the "-i" flag.
|
Workaround: Use the “-d” flag to set the time-stamp.
|
Keywords: flint
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
1442454
|
Description: Occasionally, when running mstfwreset over a Multi-Host device, the driver remains down if the mstfwreset operation fails.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mstfwreset
|
Discovered in Version: 4.11.0
|
-
|
Description: Running mstfwreset on ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct adapter cards on Windows OS is currently not functional.
|
Workaround: Reboot the server
|
Keywords: mstfwreset, ConnectX-5 Socket-Direct
|
Discovered in Version: 4.8.0