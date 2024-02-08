mlxconfig Commands

Users can generate an XML file that contains a template for the configurations. The template describes the configurations and their parameters. No values are included in the template.

To generate such a template, run the gen_tlvs_file command. This command will generate a file containing a list of all supported configurations by mlxconfig, with a zero appearing in the end of each configuration. To choose a configuration, change the 0 to 1, then save the file and run the gen_xml_template command. An XML file containing the required configurations will be generated.

Example:

Copy Copied! # mlxconfig gen_tlvs_file /tmp/confs.txt Saving output... Done! # cat /tmp/confs.txt nv_host_to_bmc 0 nv_kdnet_data 0 nv_fpga_data 0 nv_packet_pacing 0 nv_debug_mode 0 nv_global_pci_conf 0

In order to include the nv_kdnet_data configuration in the template, change the 0 to 1, as demonstrated in the following example.

Example:

Copy Copied! nv_kdnet_data 1 #mlxconfig gen_xml_template /tmp/confs.txt /tmp/template.xml Saving output... Done! #cat /tmp/template.xml <?xml version= "1.0" encoding= "UTF-8" ?> <config xmlns= "http://www.mellanox.com/config" > <nv_kdnet_data> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <kdnet_en></kdnet_en> </nv_kdnet_data> </config>

Add the -a flag In order to allow advance options in the XML generated file. When using this flag, each TLV in the XML file has additional attributes that must be filled.

by default, all TLVs will be at MLNX priority. Other possible values are OEM and USER.