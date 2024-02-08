NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.27.0
mlxuptime Utility

The mlxuptime is a firmware which prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured frequency.

mlxuptime Usage

mlxuptime [options]

where:

-d <dev> --device

Mst device name

-s <time> --sample

Sampling interval for measuring frequency (default: 1 [sec])

-h --help

Print help and exit

-v --version

Print tool version and exit

-f, --force_sample

Force sampling interval for measuring frequency. Default: Reading up time from device.

Examples:

Print all info:

# mlxuptime -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 
Measured core frequency       : 427.099818 MHz
Device up time                : 10:01:20.456344 [h:m:s.usec]

