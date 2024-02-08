mstcongestion – Tool for Setting Congestion Mode and Action

mstcongestion is a tool used to configure device’s behavior in case of excessive ingress traffic where the ingress traffic is higher than the PCIe capability. The excessive traffic can either be dropped (drop action) or marked as CE (Congestion Encountered) in the IP header.

The tool can work in either aggressive mode where traffic is dropped/marked in an aggressive way, or in dynamic mode where the drop/mark in more relaxed.

Warning mstcongestion is not supported in ESXi 7.0.