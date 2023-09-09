Changes and New Features

23.04-0.5.3.3

Netdev Interface Configuration is not Preserved During Reload/Reset/Recovery As of OFED 23.04, during reset/reload/recovery flows, the netdev interface is destroyed and re-created (rather than just suspended). As a result, the netdev interface configuration is not preserved, and must be re-applied. The way to do this is to use proper network-scripts and/or udev rules files to configure network interface parameters. These are automatically triggered whenever a netdev interface is added, regardless of whether it was added due to a user-initiated operation or an automatic failure recovery operation. Thus, no special processing is required to re-apply the network interface configuration parameters following a reset/reload/recovery operation – it is performed automatically.

Prenotification: ULP Mode Deprecation Starting from next release, MLNX_OFED will support IPoIB enhanced mode only. The ability to switch back to ULP mode using ipoib_enhanced module param will not be supported.

For more information about the enhanced mode, please refer to OFED user manual, example: Enhanced IP over InfiniBand

Installation, ISO, RedHat In order to address RHEL kernel symbol changes, ISO images for the following operating systems are built with the updated kernel versions as follows: Copy Copied! OS Name Old Kernel New Kernel rhel8. 6 -aarch64 4.18 . 0 - 372.9 . 1 .el8_6.aarch64 4.18 . 0 - 372.41 . 1 .el8_6.aarch64 rhel8. 6 -ppc64le 4.18 . 0 - 372.0 . 1 .el8_6.ppc64le 4.18 . 0 - 372.41 . 1 .el8_6.ppc64le rhel8. 6 -x86_64 4.18 . 0 - 372.9 . 1 .el8_6.x86_64 4.18 . 0 - 372.41 . 1 .el8_6.x86_64 rhel8. 7 -aarch64 4.18 . 0 - 425.3 . 1 .el8.aarch64 4.18 . 0 - 425.14 . 1 .el8_7.aarch64 rhel8. 7 -ppc64le 4.18 . 0 - 425.3 . 1 .el8.ppc64le 4.18 . 0 - 425.14 . 1 .el8_7.ppc64le rhel8. 7 -x86_64 4.18 . 0 - 425.3 . 1 .el8.x86_64 4.18 . 0 - 425.14 . 1 .el8_7.x86_64 rhel9. 0 -aarch64 5.14 . 0 - 70.13 . 1 .el9_0.aarch64 5.14 . 0 - 70.46 . 1 .el9_0.aarch64 rhel9. 0 -ppc64le 5.14 . 0 - 70.13 . 1 .el9_0.ppc64le 5.14 . 0 - 70.46 . 1 .el9_0.ppc64le rhel9. 0 -x86_64 5.14 . 0 - 70.13 . 1 .el9_0.x86_64 5.14 . 0 - 70.46 . 1 .el9_0.x86_64 rhel9. 1 -aarch64 5.14 . 0 - 162.6 . 1 .el9_1.aarch64 5.14 . 0 - 162.19 . 1 .el9_1.aarch64 rhel9. 1 -ppc64le 5.14 . 0 - 162.6 . 1 .el9_1.ppc64le 5.14 . 0 - 162.19 . 1 .el9_1.ppc64le rhel9. 1 -x86_64 5.14 . 0 - 162.6 . 1 .el9_1.x86_64 5.14 . 0 - 162.19 . 1 .el9_1.x86_64 This change comes to support RedHat updated kernels without the need to add --add-kernel-support during OFED installation.

Power Setups on UCX/HPC-X UCX/HPC-X no longer supports Power setups.

NEO-Host Starting from this release, OFED will discontinue the provision of NEO-Host. NEO-Host can be manually downloaded and installed using the following guide: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/NEOSDKv26/Installation+and+Initial+Configuration#InstallationandInitialConfiguration-DownloadingtheMellanoxNEOSDKSoftware

dapl Starting from this release, OFED will discontinue the provision of dapl.

Signing Key for SLES15 sp4 and sp5 As of version 23.04, the builds for SLES15 sp4 and sp5 are being singed with a newer signing key. The corresponding public key can be downloaded from https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/nv_nbu_kernel_signing_key_pub.der instead of https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/mlnx_signing_key_pub.der.

dump_pr SM Plugin Starting from this release, OFED will discontinue the provision of dump_pr subnet manager plugin.

mpi-selector Starting from this release, OFED will discontinue the provision of mpi-selector.