TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO), Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO): increase outbound throughput by reducing CPU overhead. It works by queuing up large buffers and letting the network interface card split them into separate packets.

Large Receive Offload (LRO): increases inbound throughput of high-bandwidth network connections by reducing CPU overhead. It works by aggregating multiple incoming packets from a single stream into a larger buffer before they are passed higher up the networking stack, thus reducing the number of packets that have to be processed. LRO is available in kernel versions < 3.1 for untagged traffic.

Hardware VLAN insertion Offload (txvlan): When enabled, the sent VLAN tag will be inserted into the packet by the hardware.

Note: LRO will be done whenever possible. Otherwise GRO will be done. Generic Receive Offload (GRO) is available throughout all kernels.

Hardware VLAN Striping Offload (rxvlan): When enabled received VLAN traffic will be stripped from the VLAN tag by the hardware.

RX FCS (rx-fcs): Keeps FCS field in the received packets.

RX FCS validation (rx-all): Ignores FCS validation on the received packets.