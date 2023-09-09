Known Issues
The following is a list of general limitations and known issues of the current version of the release.
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3360710
Description: Configuring PFC in parallel to buffer size and prio2buffer commands may lead to misalignment between firmware and software in regards to receiving buffer ownership.
Keywords: NetDev, PFC, Buffer Size, prio2buffer
Workaround: First, configure PFC on all ports, and then perform other needed QoS (i.e., buffer_size or prio2buffer) configurations accordingly.
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3413879
Description: OpenSM may not be started automatically if chkconfig was not installed before OpenSM is installed. Note, however, that chkconfig will fail to install if the directory (rather than symbolic link to directory) /etc/init.d already exists (e.g., from a previous installation of MLNX_OFED).
Keywords: Installation, OpenSM, chkconfig
Workaround: Install chkconfig before installing MLNX_OFED. If installing it fails, make sure /etc/init.d does not exist at the time of installing it.
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3424596
Description: On SLES 15.4, installing MLNX_OFED using a package repository (with zypper) may trigger an error message about missing dependency for 'librte_eal.so.20.0()(64bit)' . This is because the inbox package libdpdk-20_0 is being uninstalled as it is incompatible with the MLNX_OFED rdma-core packages.
Keywords: Installation, SLES 15.4
Workaround: Uninstall the relevant packages: 'zypper uninstall libdpdk-20_0' before installing MLNX_OFED. This will also remove the inbox openvswitch package.
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3433416
Description: On systems that were installed with MLNX_OFED 5.9 or older and include a CUDA package (ucx-cuda / hcoll-cuda), an upgrade to MLNX_OFED 23.04 using the package manager ("yum") method will fail. This is because MLNX_OFED up to 5.9 is built with CUDA 11. MLNX_OFED 23.04 is built with CUDA 12 and those CUDA versions are incompatible.
Keywords: Installation, CUDA, yum
Workaround: Remove CUDA packages included with OFED (ucx-cuda, hcoll-cuda) before upgrading. This will allow to upgrade MLNX_OFED regardless of CUDA version installed. To install them later, CUDA 12 must be installed on the system.
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3420831
Description: mlx-steering-dump is not supported on systems in which Python3 is not the default.
Keywords: mlx-steering-dump, Python3
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
3351989
Description: If the underlying persistent device name exceeds 15 characters in length, the operating system will not be able to perform renaming (i.e., the device name will remain "eth
Keywords: Persistant Interface Names
Workaround: Add the --copy-ifnames-udev flag to the OFED installation command. Note that this flag is only applicable if the persistent name provided by the kernel, without the 'np
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3324094
Description: When working in legacy rq (striding rq off), with large MTU > 3712, a 10-20% degradation in performance might be seen when running UDP stream with 64 bytes message size.
Keywords: NetDev, MTU, UDP Stream
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
3313137
Description: Virtual Functions depend on Physical Functions for device access (e.g, firmware host PAGE management). In addition, VF may need to access safely the PF 'driver data' to use the command interface as in the VFIO usage to support live migration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. EPEL for RHEL7: python36
Python3 support is needed for using Pyverbs and the Python support of Open vSwitch.
MLNX_OFED assumes that on RHEL7.x, if using Python3, that python36 from EPEL is used (otherwise the optional Python3 support cannot be used).
Keywords: RHEL7, Python3
Workaround: To use Python3 support on RHEL7, install python36 from the RHEL7 EPEL repository.
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6.0
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3215514
Description: On EulerOS 2.0SP11, installation with the yum method may fail with an error that mlnx-iproute2 is missing a dependency on libdb-5.3.so()(64bit).
Keywords: Installation, EulerOS 2.0SP11, yum
Workaround: Install in advance the mlnx-iproute2 package with rpm and with the --nodeps option. For example: rpm -Uv --nodeps RPMS/mlnx-iproute2-5.19.0-1.58101.x86_64.rpm
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3191223
Description: In old kernels, /etc/init.d/openibd stop will fail because of an existing TC rule. Because mlx5_ib is already unloaded, mlx5_core and mlx5_ib will be in an inconsistent state.
Keywords: ASAP2, eSwitch, TC Rules
Workaround: Set eSwitch mode to legacy before enabling SR-IOV or reload mlx5_core to change eSwitch mode to legacy.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3199628
Description: ping -6 -i <interface name> is broken in v5.18.
Keywords: NetDev, -i flag
Workaround: In all operating systems that are running Kernel 5.18 and below, remove the -i flag.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3002932
Description: Jumbo MTU must be set on all uplinks (i.e., uplinks of *_sf and *_sf_r) at all times.
Keywords: NetDev, MTU, Uplink
Workaround: Configure jumbo MTU (9216) on all uplink-related interfaces.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3228788
Description: Users are advised to avoid running rx-tls-offload over Korg6.0 as its TLS module does not work properly.
Keywords: NetDev, TLS
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3130859
Description: The yum install method might be broken on installer regenerated with --add-kernel-support-build-only.
Keywords: Installation, yum
Workaround: Delete the original mlnx-ofed-all-5.* package and recreate the repository with: createrepo RPMS/
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3149387
Description: The package neohost-backend (included in MLNX_OFED) has a strict dependency on Python 2.7 and on the existance of /usr/bin/python. This dependency is because of a pre-installation test (which is a rather non-standard method) for /usr/bin/python will fail the installation if without Python 2.7.
If there is an explicit request for this installation using the command-line option --with-neohost-backend, this sanity check will be overriden and there will be an attempt to install it regardless. On newer systems, there is likely to not be /usr/bin/python even if Python 2 is installed; as such its installation will fail.
Keywords: Installation, Python 2
Workaround: If neohost-backend is needed on a newer system, install Python 2 in advance and create the symbolic link /usr/bin/python -> python2.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3213777
Description: Oracle Enterprise Linux version 9.0 generates kernel module packages that have dependencies that are not provided by their own kernel RPM packages and thus are not installable.
Keywords: Installation, Oracle Enterprise Linux v9.0
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3229904
Description: Restart driver failes to load OFED modules after installing OFED on SLES15sp4 with errata kernel 5.14.21-150400.24.21-default.
Keywords: Installation
Workaround: Install OFED with --add-kernel-support flag.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3189424
Description: VLAN naming is limited to 16 characters (like all other interface names). For names longer than 16 charachters, the kernel generates its own interface name VLAN (VID).
Keywords: Core, VLAN, Interface Name
Workaround: Select a name which complies to the 16-characters limitation.
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3220855
Description: Creating external SFs on BF ARM when the host (x86) operating system does not support SFs may cause the host to crash.
Keywords: Core, Scalable Functions
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
3239291
Description: In some topologies, like logical partitions, mlxfwreset is not supported.
Keywords: Core, mlxfwreset
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3114823
Description: The first attempt to create a new iSER connection fails with the following messages in dmesg:
After the error, the iSER Initiator connects to the Target successfully, but the memory allocated for the first connection is not freed correctly. As a result, the failed attempt also causes memory leakage.
The error happens due to a bug in the scsi_transport_iscsi module, which is not a part of
The bug is already fixed in kernel 5.19 by the commit f6eed15f3ea7 ("scsi: iscsi: Exclude zero from the endpoint ID range").
Workaround: Update the kernel if the above errors are experienced. If the issue is still reproduced after the kernel update, ask your distro support to apply the bug fix from the upstream kernel.
Keywords: iSER Initiator
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3096911
Description: Installing chkconfig on Rhel9.0 with OFED using yum failed (chkconfig creates /etc/init.d sym link and OFED creates files in this directory, causing a conflict).
Workaround: Installing chkconfig before OFED.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
3100544
Description: On a RHEL9.x system, in some cases where inbox modules do not match for the drivers being build, rebuilding the drivers (--add-kernel-support) works, but fails to install the built package, with many errors such as: kernel(__rdma_block_iter_next) = 0x8e7528da is needed by mlnx-ofa_kernel-modules-5.6-OFED.5.6.2.0.9.1.kver.5.14.0_70.13.1.el9_0.aarch64.aarch64
This was caused by a bug in the scripts that creates the Requires and Provides headers that is confused by dependencies between different modules of the same external package.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The sysfs interface for roce-enable/disable will be removed entirely for these OSs in a future release.
Devlink supports roce enable/disable if the following line is reflected in the output:
For OSs which do not allow enabling/disabling RoCE via Devlink, the sysfs interface behaves as in the previous 2 releases:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Enabling/Disabling RoCE
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
|
|
This is known to work well and not give an error in RHEL7.x kernel regardless of what user-space package is used (including user-space from RHEL8.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NetDev, RHEL, Virtual Functions
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3040350
Description:
Workaround:
Keywords: OVS-DPDK, Bridge, Offload
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2973726
Description: dec_ttl only work with ConnectX-6. It does not work with ConnectX-5.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: OVS-DPDK, dec_ttl
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2946873
Description: Moving to switchdev mode while deleting namespace may cause a deadlock.
Workaround: Unload mlx5_ib module before moving to Switchdev mode.
Keywords: ASAP2, Switchdev, Namespace
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2811957
Description: If a system is run from a network boot and is connected to the network storage through an NVIDIA ConnectX card, unloading the mlx5_core driver (such as running '/etc/init.d/openibd restart') will render the system unusable and should therefore be avoided.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Installation, mlx5_core
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
2979243
Description: The kernel in CentOS 7.6alt (for non-x86 architectures) is different than that of RHEL 7.6alt. Some of the MLNX_OFED kernel modules that were built for the RHEL7.6alt kernel will not load on a system with Centos7.6alt kernel. If you want to install MLNX_OFED on such a system, you should use ./mlnxofedinstall --add-kernelsupport to rebuild the kernel modules for the Centos kernel.
Workaround: Use add-kernel-support.
Keywords: Installation,CentOS
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3011440
Description: In Debian 11.2, Ubuntu 21.10, and Ubuntu 22.04, attempting to install an "exact" type of metapackage (such as mlnx-ofed-all-exact or mlnx-ofed-basic-exact) may fail with an error regarding the version of mstflint.
Workaround: Install also mstflint of the exact same version (e.g., apt install mlnx-ofed-all-exact mstflint=4.16.0-1.56xxxx).
Keywords: Installation,Debian, Ubuntu, MST
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3024520
Description: The option --copy-ifnames-udev copy some files under /etc (/etc/udev/rules.d/82-net-setup-link.rules and /etc/infiniband/vf-net-link-name.sh) that are never removed--not in the case this option is not given and not upon uninstallation. Those scripts are merely examples. They are files under /etc to be maintained by the user.
Workaround: Remove the files, if needed.
Keywords: Installation
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.5
3046601
Description: When rebuilding the kernel modules (--add-kernel-support) for some kernel versions (specifically mainline 4.14) do not unset LDFLAGS properly. Rebuilding xpmem in such a case may fail with the error such as "unrecognized option '-Wl,-z,relro'" in the xpmem build log.
Workaround: Either disable building xpmem by adding --without-xpmem to the command line, or edit the kernel Makefile to make it unset LDFLAGS:
Note: The Makefile may be located elsewhere, such as the top-level directory of the kernel source directory.
|
|
|
|
|
Workaround: Either accept this when prompted or add the file /etc/zypp/vendors.d/mlnx_ofed with the following content:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To pick the best configuration parameters for a flow meter, perform a couple of test measurements using different values of burst size against expected traffic workload and average the results over an extended period of time (tens of minutes).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2,Meter Threshold
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
2863456
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic will remove the SA when hard limit is hit, however traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload that is used in such configuration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2, IPsec Full Offload
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
2657392
Description: OFED installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8.4 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after OFED installation in RHEL 8.4 and above.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Installation, RHEL, CIFS
Discovered in Release: 5.4-0.5.1.1
2800993
Description: OpenMPI does not support running across different operating systems and/or CPU architectures.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: OpenMPI
2399503
Description: O pen vSwitch is not supported on the latest operating systems containing only Python3 support.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Python, O pen vSwitch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Workaround: Configure OVS to use a single handler-thread:
#ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads=1
Keywords: Connection tracking, ASAP, OVS, FW steering
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2239894
Description: Running OpenVSwitch offload with high traffic throughput can cause low insertion rate due to high CPU usage.
Workaround: Reduce the number of combined channels of the uplink using "ethtool -L".
Keywords: Insertion rate, ASAP2
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2240671
Description: Header rewrite action is not supported over RHEL/CentOS 7.4.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP, header rewrite, RHEL, RedHat, CentOS, OS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2242546
Description: Tunnel offload (encap/decap) may cause kernel panic if nf_tables module is not probed.
Workaround: Make sure to probe the nf_tables module before inserting any rule.
Keywords: Kernel v5.7, ASAP, kernel panic
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2143007
Description: IPsec packets are dropped during heavy traffic due to a bug in net/xfrm Linux Kernel.
Workaround: Make sure the Kernel is modified to apply the following patch: "xfrm: Fix double ESP trailer insertion in IPsec crypto offload".
Keywords: IPsec, xfrm
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2225952
Description: VF mirroring with TC policy skip_sw is not supported on RHEL/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6 OSs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2, Mirroring, RHEL, RedHat, OS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2216521
Description: After upgrading MLNX_EN from v5.0 or earlier, ibdev2netdev utility changes the installation prefix to /usr/sbin. Therefore, it cannot be found while found in the same SHELL environment.
Workaround: After installing MLNX_EN, log out and log in again to refresh the SHELL environment.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2202520
Description: Rules with VLAN push/pop, encap/decap and header rewrite actions together are not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2, SwitchDev, VLAN push/pop, encap/decap, header rewrite
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2210752
Description: Switching from Legacy mode to SwitchDev mode and vice-versa while TC rules exist on the NIC will result in failure.
Workaround: Before attempting to switch mode, make sure to delete all TC rules on the NIC or stop OpenvSwitch.
Keywords: ASAP2, Devlink, Legacy SR-IOV
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2125036/2125031
Description: Upgrading the MLNX_EN from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version fails unless the driver is uninstalled and then re-installed.
Workaround: Make sure to uninstall and re-install MLNX_EN to complete the upgrade.
Keywords: Installation, UPSTREAM_LIBS, MLNX_LIBS
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2105447
Description: hns_roce warning messages will appear in the dmesg after reboot on Euler2 SP3 OSs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: hns_roce, dmesg, Euler
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2112251
Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, when Geneve tunnel's remote endpoint is defined using IPv6, packets larger than MTU are not fragmented, resulting in no traffic sent.
Workaround: Define geneve tunnel's remote endpoint using IPv4.
Keywords: Kernel, Geneve, IPv4, IPv6, MTU, fragmentation
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2102902
Description: A kernel panic may occur over RH8.0-4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64 OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in kernel TLS stack.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
2111534
Description: A Kernel panic may occur over Ubuntu19.04-5.0.0-38-generic OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in the Kernel TLS stack.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e
Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
2094176
Description: When running in a large scale in VF-LAG mode, bandwidth may be unstable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF LAG
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2044544
Description: When working with OSs with Kernel v4.10, bonding module does not allow setting MTUs larger than 1500 on a bonding interface.
Workaround: Upgrade your Kernel version to v4.11 or above.
Keywords: Bonding, MTU, Kernel
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1882932
Description: Libibverbs dependencies are removed during OFED installation, requiring manual installation of libraries that OFED does not reinstall.
Workaround: Manually install missing packages.
Keywords: libibverbs, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2058535
Description: ibdev2netdev command returns duplicate devices with different ports in SwitchDev mode.
Workaround: Use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link show command instead.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2072568
Description: In RHEL/CentOS 7.2 OSs, adding drop rules when act_gact is not loaded may cause a kernel crash.
Workaround: Preload all needed modules to avoid such a scenario (cls_flower, act_mirred, act_gact, act_tunnel_key and act_vlan).
Keywords: RHEL/CentOS 7.2, Kernel 4.9, call trace, ASAP
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2093698
Description: VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF LAG, SwitchDev mode, ASAP
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2093746
Description: Devlink health dumps are not supported on kernels lower than v5.3.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Devlink, health report, dump
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2083427
|
Description: For kernels with connection tracking support, neigh update events are not supported, requiring users to have static ARPs to work with OVS and VxLAN.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VxLAN, VF LAG, neigh, ARP
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2067012
|
Description: MLNX_EN cannot be installed on Debian 9.11 OS in SwitchDev mode.
|
Workaround: Install OFED with the flag --add-kernel-support.
|
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, Debian, Kernel
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
2036572
|
Description: When using a thread domain and the lockless rdma-core ibv_post_send path, there is an additional CPU penalty due to required barriers around the device MMIO buffer that were omitted in MLNX_EN.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: rdma-core, write-combining, MMIO buffer
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
-
|
Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default.
|
Workaround: Install the argparse module manually.
|
Keywords: Python, MFT, argparse, installation
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1997230
|
Description: Running mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module while contrak flows are offloaded may cause a call trace in the kernel.
|
Workaround: Stop OVS service before calling mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module.
|
Keywords: Contrak, ASAP, OVS, mlxfwrest, unload
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1955352
|
Description: Moving 2 ports to SwitchDev mode in parallel is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1979958
|
Description: VxLAN IPv6 offload is not supported over CentOS/RHEL v7.2 OSs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Tunnel, VXLAN, ASAP, IPv6
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1991710
|
Description: PRIO_TAG_REQUIRED_EN configuration is not supported and may cause call trace.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP, PRIO_TAG, mstconfig
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1967866
|
Description: Enabling ECMP offload requires the VFs to be unbound and VMs to be shut down.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ECMP, Multipath, ASAP2
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
|
1821235
|
Description: When using mlx5dv_dr API for flow creation, for flows which execute the "encapsulation" action or "push vlan" action, metadata C registers will be reset to zero.
|
Workaround: Use the both actions at the end of the flow process.
|
Keywords: Flow steering
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1921981
|
Description: On Ubuntu, Debian and RedHat 8 and above OSS, parsing the mfa2 file using the mstarchive might result in a segmentation fault.
|
Workaround: Use mlxarchive to parse the mfa2 file instead.
|
Keywords: MFT, mfa2, mstarchive, mlxarchive, Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, operating system
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
1840288
|
Description: MLNX_EN does not support XDP features on RedHat 7 OS, despite the declared support by RedHat.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XDP, RedHat
|
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
1753629
|
Description: A bonding bug found in Kernels 4.12 and 4.13 may cause a slave to become permanently stuck in BOND_LINK_FAIL state. As a result, the following message may appear in dmesg:
bond: link status down for interface eth1, disabling it in 100 ms
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Bonding, slave
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1712068
|
Description: Uninstalling MLNX_EN automatically results in the uninstallation of several libraries that are included in the MLNX_EN package, such as InfiniBand-related libraries.
|
Workaround: If these libraries are required, reinstall them using the local package manager (yum/dnf).
|
Keywords: MLNX_EN libraries
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
-
|
Description: Due to changes in libraries, MFT v4.11.0 and below are not forward compatible with MLNX_EN v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above.
Therefore, with MLNX_EN v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above, it is recommended to use MFT v4.12.0 and above.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MFT compatible
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1730840
|
Description: On ConnectX-4 HCAs, GID index for RoCE v2 is inconsistent when toggling between enabled and disabled interface modes.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE v2, GID
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1717428
|
Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, MTUs larger than 1500 cannot be set for a GRE interface with any driver (IPv4 or IPv6).
|
Workaround: Upgrade your kernel to any version higher than v4.14.
|
Keywords: Fedora 27, gretap, ip_gre, ip_tunnel, ip6_gre, ip6_tunnel
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1748343
|
Description: Driver reload takes several minutes when a large number of VFs exists.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
1733974
|
Description: Running heavy traffic (such as 'ping flood') while bringing up and down other mlx5 interfaces may result in “INFO: rcu_preempt dectected stalls on CPUS/tasks:” call traces.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
-
|
Description: On ConnectX-6 HCAs and above, an attempt to configure advertisement (any bitmap) will result in advertising the whole capabilities.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: 200GbE, advertisement, Ethtool
|
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
581631
|
Description: GID entries referenced to by a certain user application cannot be deleted while that user application is running.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RoCE, GID
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1403313
|
Description: Attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15 might fail due to a known issue in the Kernel.
|
Workaround: Make sure to update the Kernel version to v4.15 or above.
|
Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
1521877
|
Description: On SLES 12 SP1 OSs, a kernel tracepoint issue may cause undefined behavior when inserting a kernel module with a wrong parameter.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5 driver, SLES 12 SP1
|
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
504073
|
Description: When using ConnectX-5 with LRO over PPC systems, the HCA might experience back pressure due to delayed PCI Write operations. In this case, bandwidth might drop from line-rate to ~35Gb/s. Packet loss or pause frames might also be observed.
|
Workaround: Look for an indication of PCI back pressure (“outbound_pci_stalled_wr” counter in ethtools advancing). Disabling LRO helps reduce the back pressure and its effects.
|
Keywords: Flow Control, LRO
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
|
1424233
|
Description: On RHEL v7.3, 7.4 and 7.5 OSs, setting IPv4-IP-forwarding will turn off LRO on existing interfaces. Turning LRO back on manually using ethtool and adding a VLAN interface may cause a warning call trace.
|
Workaround: Make sure IPv4-IP-forwarding and LRO are not turned on at the same time.
|
Keywords: IPv4 forwarding, LRO
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
|
1442507
|
Description: Retpoline support in GCC causes an increase in CPU utilization, which results in IP forwarding’s 15% performance drop.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Retpoline, GCC, CPU, IP forwarding, Spectre attack
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
|
1425129
|
Description: MLNX_EN cannot be installed on SLES 15 OSs using Zypper repository.
|
Workaround: Install MLNX_EN using the standard installation script instead of Zypper repository.
|
Keywords: Installation, SLES, Zypper
|
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0
|
1241056
|
Description: When working with ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5 HCAs on PPC systems with Hardware LRO and Adaptive Rx support, bandwidth drops from full wire speed (FWS) to ~60Gb/s.
|
Workaround: Make sure to disable Adaptive Rx when enabling Hardware LRO: ethtool -C <interface> adaptive-rx off
ethtool -C <interface> rx-usecs 8 rx-frames 128
|
Keywords: Hardware LRO, Adaptive Rx, PPC
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1090612
|
Description: NVMEoF protocol does not support LBA format with non-zero metadata size. Therefore, NVMe namespace configured to LBA format with metadata size bigger than 0 will cause Enhanced Error Handling (EEH) in PowerPC systems.
|
Workaround: Configure the NVMe namespace to use LBA format with zero sized metadata.
|
Keywords: NVMEoF, PowerPC, EEH
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1309621
|
Description: In switchdev mode default configuration, stateless offloads/steering based on inner headers is not supported.
|
Workaround: To enable stateless offloads/steering based on inner headers, disable encap by running:
devlink dev eswitch show pci/0000:83:00.1 encap disable
Or, in case devlink is not supported by the kernel, run:
echo none > /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/<BDF>/compat/encap
Note: This is a hardware-related limitation.
|
Keywords: switchdev, stateless offload, steering
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1275082
|
Description: When setting a non-default IPv6 link local address or an address that is not based on the device MAC, connection establishments over RoCEv2 might fail.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPV6, RoCE, link local address
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1307336
|
Description: In RoCE LAG mode, when running ibdev2netdev -v , the port state of the second port of the mlx4_0 IB device will read “NA” since this IB device does not have a second port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx4, RoCE LAG, ibdev2netdev, bonding
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1296355
|
Description: Number of MSI-X that can be allocated for VFs and PFs in total is limited to 2300 on Power9 platforms.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MSI-X, VF, PF, PPC, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1259293
|
Description: On Fedora 20 operating systems, driver load fails with an error message such as: “ [185.262460] kmem_cache_sanity_check (fs_ftes_0000:00:06.0): Cache name already exists. ”
This is caused by SLUB allocators grouping multiple slab kmem_cache_create into one slab cache alias to save memory and increase cache hotness. This results in the slab name to be considered stale.
|
Workaround: Upgrade the kernel version to kernel-3.19.8-100.fc20.x86_64.
Note that after rebooting to the new kernel, you will need to rebuild
|
Keywords: Fedora, driver load
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1264359
|
Description: When running perftest (ib_send_bw, ib_write_bw, etc.) in rdma-cm mode, the resp_cqe_error counter under /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/hw_counters/resp_cqe_error might increase. This behavior is expected and it is a result of receive WQEs that were not consumed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: perftest, RDMA CM, mlx5
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
1264956
|
Description: Configuring SR-IOV after disabling RoCE LAG using sysfs (/sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/
|
Workaround: Make sure to disable RoCE LAG once again.
|
Keywords: RoCE LAG, SR-IOV
|
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
1263043
|
Description: On RHEL7.4, due to an OS issue introduced in kmod package version 20-15.el7_4.6, parsing the depmod configuration files will fail, resulting in either of the following issues:
|
Workaround: Go to RedHat webpage to upgrade the kmod package version.
|
Keywords: driver restart, kmod, kmp, nvmf, nvmet_rdma
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
|
-
|
Description: Packet Size (Actual Packet MTU) limitation for IPsec offload on Innova IPsec adapter cards: The current offload implementation does not support IP fragmentation. The original packet size should be such that it does not exceed the interface's MTU size after the ESP transformation (encryption of the original IP packet which increases its length) and the headers (outer IP header) are added:
This mostly affects forwarded traffic into smaller MTU, as well as UDP traffic. TCP does PMTU discovery by default and clamps the MSS accordingly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, MTU
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: No LLC/SNAP support on Innova IPsec adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, LLC/SNAP
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: No support for FEC on Innova IPsec adapter cards. When using switches, there may be a need to change its configuration.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, FEC
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
955929
|
Description: Heavy traffic may cause SYN flooding when using Innova IPsec adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, SYN flooding
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: Priority Based Flow Control is not supported on Innova IPsec adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, Priority Based Flow Control
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: Pause configuration is not supported when using Innova IPsec adapter cards. Default pause is global pause (enabled).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, Global pause
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1045097
|
Description: Connecting and disconnecting a cable several times may cause a link up failure when using Innova IPsec adapter cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, Cable, link up
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
-
|
Description: On Innova IPsec adapter cards, supported MTU is between 512 and 2012 bytes. Setting MTU values outside this range might fail or might cause traffic loss.
|
Workaround: Set MTU between 512 and 2012 bytes.
|
Keywords: Innova IPsec, MTU
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1125184
|
Description: In old kernel versions, such as Ubuntu 14.04 and RedHat 7.1, VXLAN interface does not reply to ARP requests for a MAC address that exists in its own ARP table. This issue was fixed in the following newer kernel versions: Ubuntu 16.04 and RedHat 7.3.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ARP, VXLAN
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1134323
|
Description: When using kernel versions older than version 4.7 with IOMMU enabled, performance degradations and logical issues (such as soft lockup) might occur upon high load of traffic. This is caused due to the fact that IOMMU IOVA allocations are centralized, requiring many synchronization operations and high locking overhead amongst CPUs.
|
Workaround: Use kernel v4.7 or above, or a backported kernel that includes the following patches:
|
Keywords: IOMMU, soft lockup
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1135738
|
Description: On 64k page size setups, DMA memory might run out when trying to increase the ring size/number of channels.
|
Workaround: Reduce the ring size/number of channels.
|
Keywords: DMA, 64K page
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1159650
|
Description: When configuring VF VST, VLAN-tagged outgoing packets will be dropped in case of ConnectX-4 HCAs. In case of ConnectX-5 HCAs, VLAN-tagged outgoing packets will have another VLAN tag inserted.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VST
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1157770
|
Description: On Passthrough/VM machines with relatively old QEMU and libvirtd,
CMD timeout might occur upon driver load.
After timeout, no other commands will be completed and all driver operations will be stuck.
|
Workaround: Upgrade the QEMU and libvirtd on the KVM server.
Tested with (Ubuntu 16.10) are the following versions:
|
Keywords: QEMU
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1147703
|
Description: Using dm-multipath for High Availability on top of NVMEoF block devices must be done with “directio” path checker.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: NVMEoF
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1152408
|
Description: RedHat v7.3 PPCLE and v7.4 PPCLE operating systems do not support KVM qemu out of the box. The following error message will appear when attempting to run virt-install to create new VMs:
Cant find qemu-kvm packge to install
|
Workaround: Acquire the following rpms from the beta version of 7.4ALT to 7.3/7.4 PPCLE (in the same order):
|
Keywords: Virtualization, PPC, Power8, KVM, RedHat, PPC64LE
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1012719
|
Description: A soft lockup in the CQ polling flow might occur when running very high stress on the GSI QP (RDMA-CM applications). This is a transient situation from which the driver will later recover.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RDMA-CM, GSI QP, CQ
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1078630
|
Description: When working in RoCE LAG over kernel v3.10, a kernel crash might occur when unloading the driver as the Network Manager is running.
|
Workaround: Stop the Network Manager before unloading the driver and start it back once the driver unload is complete.
|
Keywords: RoCE LAG, network manager
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
1149557
|
Description: When setting VGT+, the maximal number of allowed VLAN IDs presented in the sysfs is 813 (up to the first 813).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VGT+
|
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Issue
|
995665/1165919
|
Description: In kernels below v4.13, connection between NVMEoF host and target cannot be established in a hyper-threaded system with more than 1 socket.
|
Workaround: On the host side, connect to NVMEoF subsystem using --nr-io-queues <num_queues> flag.
Note that num_queues must be lower or equal to num_sockets multiplied with num_cores_per_socket.
|
Keywords: NVMEoF
|
1039346
|
Description: Enabling multiple namespaces per subsystem while using NVMEoF target offload is not supported.
|
Workaround: To enable more than one namespace, create a subsystem for each one.
|
Keywords: NVMEoF Target Offload, namespace
|
1030301
|
Description: Creating virtual functions on a device that is in LAG mode will destroy the LAG configuration. The boding device over the Ethernet NICs will continue to work as expected.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: LAG, SR-IOV
|
1047616
|
Description: When node GUID of a device is set to zero (0000:0000:0000:0000), RDMA_CM user space application may crash.
|
Workaround: Set node GUID to a nonzero value.
|
Keywords: RDMA_CM
|
1051701
|
Description: New versions of iproute which support new kernel features may misbehave on old kernels that do not support these new features.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: iproute
|
1007830
|
Description: When working on Xenserver hypervisor with SR-IOV enabled on it, make sure the following instructions are applied:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SR-IOV
|
1005786
|
Description: When using ConnectX-5 adapter cards, the following error might be printed to dmesg, indicating temporary lack of DMA pages:
“mlx5_core ... give_pages:289:(pid x): Y pages alloc time exceeded the max permitted duration
mlx5_core ... page_notify_fail:263:(pid x): Page allocation failure notification on func_id(z) sent to fw
mlx5_core ... pages_work_handler:471:(pid x): give fail -12”
Example: This might happen when trying to open more than 64 VFs per port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5_core, DMA
|
1008066/1009004
|
Description: Performing some operations on the user end during reboot might cause call trace/panic, due to bugs found in the Linux kernel.
For example: Running get_vf_stats (via iptool) during reboot.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlx5_core, reboot
|
1009488
|
Description: Mounting MLNX_EN to a path that contains special characters, such as parenthesis or spaces is not supported. For example, when mounting MLNX_EN to “/media/CDROM(vcd)/”, installation will fail and the following error message will be displayed:
# cd /media/CDROM\(vcd\)/
# ./install
sh: 1: Syntax error: "(" unexpected
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Installation
|
982144
|
Description: When offload traffic sniffer is on, the bandwidth could decrease up to 50%.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Offload Traffic Sniffer
|
981362
|
Description: On several OSs, setting a number of TC is not supported via the tc tool.
|
Workaround: Set the number of TC via the /sys/class/net/
|
Keywords: Ethernet, TC
|
979457
|
Description: When setting IOMMU=ON, a severe performance degradation may occur due to a bug in IOMMU.
|
Workaround: Make sure the following patches are found in your kernel:
Note: These patches are already available in Ubuntu 16.04.02 and 17.04 OSs.
|
Keywords: Performance, IOMMU