Bug Fixes History

2393352 Description: Using "--with-openvswitch" flag during MLNX_EN installation may not work on Debian 10 systems.

Keywords: --with-openvswitch, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2445058 Description: ib_uverbs module parameter disable_raw_qp_enforcement is deprecated and should no longer be used.

Keywords: disable_raw_qp_enforcement, ib_uverbs

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2434650 Description: Fixed an issue in ConnectX-5 and earlier that when the module is missing, the driver reported a connector type that is different than OTHER.

Keywords: Module, Connector Type

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2434650 Description: Solved a compilation error by fixing a backport issue with unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock function.

Keywords: Memory, unpin_user_pages_dirty_lock

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2505615 Description: Fixed an issue where VLAN header was not popped on VF Rx when the eSwitch priority tagging was configured.

Keywords: ASAP2, Priority Tagging, VLAN

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2494257 Description: Fixed connection tracking (CT) offload in NIC mode by using correct steering domain for the rules.

Keywords: ASAP2, Connection Tracking, NIC Mode

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2461213 Description: Fixed an issue where offload of rules from OVS internal port to uplink failed.

Keywords: ASAP2, OVS

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2444523 Description: Fixed an issue in the tunnel mishandling that can happen when the tunnel overlay device is an OVS internal port.

Keywords: ASAP2, OVS internal port offloading

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2566354 Description: Fixed incorrect parsing of network configuration when the option --net (-n) was given to mlnxofedinstall: get network configuration from the output of 'ip' instead of 'ifconfig'.

Keywords: Installation

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2495065 Description: Dropped unsupported devices from OFED rdma-core description.

Keywords: rdma-core

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2482696 Description: Backported MLNX_EN kernel to support elrepo 5.8 kernel.

Keywords: add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2481104 Description: Fixed ability to build xpmem on kernel version 5.6.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, xpmem

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2440062 Description: Fixed an issue where kernel build on SLES 15 systems that configures scripts assume SLES 15 systems have /etc/SuSE-release or /etc/SUSE-brand. These files no longer exist on SLES 15.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, SLES 15

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2445146 Description: Fixed an issue where running data on Geneve tunnel on a VF may result in CQE error and a failure t to transmit data.

Keywords: Virtual Function

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2494008 Description: Fixed an issue where the driver silently ignores the settings of an already-set ECN value (0->0, 1->1) via sysfs.

Keywords: RDMA, ECN

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2581127 Description: Fixed an issue where KVS offload, under certain conditions, takes too long. Improved malloc performance by increasing the memory reuse and reducing the stress on malloc and free.

Keywords: MLNX5DR, Software Steering

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2502564 Description: Fixed an issue where when using switchdev mode with SMFS, inserting duplicate rules from userspace was not supported (required when there are a few instances of the same application). As part of the fix, added support for update_fte which is called in case a duplicate rule is being added.

Keywords: SwitchDev, Steering

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2433351 Description: Fixed an issue where creating 127 ports on each VF may fail as the current kernel does not support an RDMA device with more than 255 ports.

Keywords: VF, RDMA, virtualization

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2333971 Description: Fixed an issue where changing the "other" channels count by "ethtool -L other " command on Kernel 5.10 may cause a kernel panic.

Keywords: Kernel 5.10, kernel panic, ethtool, "other" channels

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

1731939 Description: Get/Set Forward Error Correction FEC configuration is not supported on ConnectX-6 HCAs with 200GbE speed rate.

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2454952 Description: Fixed an issue where MLNX_EN cannot be built on top of Kernel 5.4.87.

Workaround: operating system, kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2383355 Description: Fixed an issue where Switch and eSwitch offloads are not supported for SR-IOV and its sub functions when installing MLNX_EN over upstream kernel v5.10 or higher.

Keywords: eSwitch, Kernel, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

Fixed in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1

2083942 Description: Fixed the issue where the content of file /sys/class/net/ /statistics/multicast may have been out of date and may have displayed values lower than the real values.

Keywords: Multicast counters

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2282316 Description: Fixed the issue where ERSPAN protocol was available only when turning off Tx checksum offload.

Keywords: ERSPAN, TX checksum offload

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2310695 Description: Fixed a udev script issue which caused non-NVIDIA devices to be renamed.

Keywords: udev, naming

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2334518 Description: Fixed missing representor statistics when using ifconfig.

Keywords: SwitchDev, representor, statistics, ifconfig

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2342348 Description: Fixed wrong value of skb mark of received packets on representors.

Keywords: SwitchDev, skb mark

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2363982 Description: Fixed an issue which caused second port representors to be named as first port representors.

Keywords: SwitchDev, udev, representor

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

Fixed in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2020260 Description: Fixed the issue of when changing the Trust mode to DSCP, there was an interval between the change taking effect in the hardware and updating the inline mode of the SQ in the driver. If any traffic was transmitted during this interval, the driver would not inline enough headers, resulting in a CQE error in the NIC.

Keywords: DSCP, inline, SQ, CQE

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Discovered in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2105631 Description: Removed IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK flag as it is not used by the kernel.

Keywords: IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2099043 Description: Added QP isolation to improve SW steering performance under high packet load. This will allow SW steering RC QP to be executed on a separate scheduling queue without competing over hardware resources.

Keywords: Software steering, ASAP, connection tracking, CT

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2097045 Description: Userspace Software Steering using mlx5dv_dr API support on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards is now at GA level.

Keywords: Software Steering, SW, mlx5dv_dr, ConnectX-6 Dx

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2132332 Description: Fixed a sporadic reporting bandwidth issue in case of running with --run_infinitely flag.

Keywords: perftest, bandwidth

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2151658 Description: Optimized XRC target lookup by modifying the locking scheme to enable multiple readers and changing the linked list that holds the QPs to xarray.

Keywords: XRC, QP, xarray

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2196118 Description: Fixed a driver issue that led to panic after DPDK application crashes.

Keywords: DPDK, panic

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2245228 Description: Fixed an issue of a crash when attempting to access roce_enable sysfs in unprobed VFs.

Keywords: roce_enable, unprobed VFs

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2061294 Description: Fixed a race of commands executed by command interface in parallel to AER recovery causing the kernel to crash.

Keywords: mlx5e, AER

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

1731005 Description: Regenerated package repository in the correct location after rebuilding the kernel using add-kernel-support . This allows for installing the newly generated packages with a package manager.

Keywords: add-kernel-support, RPM, deb

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2172130 Description: Fixed an issue with metadata packages generation in the eth-only directory. This allows using the directory as a repository for package managers.

Keywords: Metadata packages

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2214543 Description: Moved ibdev2netdev script from /usr/bin to /usr/sbin in the RPM package to avoid package conflict with RHEL 8 and consequent MLNX_EN installation failure on some systems.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev, RPM, RHEL, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2211311 Description: Fixed an issue where Rx port buffers cell size was wrong, leading to wrong buffers size reported by mlnx_qos/netdev qos/buffer_size sysfs.

Keywords: mlx5e, RX buffers, mlnx_qos

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2111349 Description: Fixed the issue where ethtool --show-fec/ --get-fec were not supported over ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

Keywords: Ethtool, ConnectX-6 Dx

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2165668 Description: Fixed an issue related to mlx5 command interface that in some scenarios caused the driver to hang.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, mlx5, panic

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2119984 Description: Fixed the issue where IPsec crypto offloads did not work when ESN was enabled.

Keywords: IPsec, ESN

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

1630228 Description: Fixed the issue where tunnel stateless offloads were wrongly forbidden for E-Switch manager function.

Keywords: Stateless offloads cap

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2089996 Description: Fixed the issue where dump flows were not supported and may have been corrupted when using tc tool with connection tracking rules.

Keywords: ASAP, iproute2, tc, connection tracking

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2094216 Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the LAG slaves went down, LAG deactivation failed, ultimately causing bandwidth degradation.

Keywords: RoCE LAG

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2133778 Description: The mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory for every open eth port in /sys/kernel/debug/. For the default network namespace, the sub-directory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". The new convention for the network interfaces moved to the non-default network namespaces is the interfaces name followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example: "eth8@0000:af:00.3".

Keywords: Namespace

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2076546 Description: Fixed the issue where in RPM-based OSs with non-default kernels, using repositories after re-creating the installer (using --add-kernel-support) would result in improper installation of the drivers.

Keywords: Installation, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2114957 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation may have depended on python2 package even when attempting to install it on OSs whose default package is python3.

Keywords: Installation, python

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2122684 Description: Fixed the issue where OFED uninstallation resulted in the removal of dependency packages, such as qemu-system-* (qemu-system-x86).

Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency, qemu-system-x86

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2135476 Description: Added KMP ability to install MLNX_EN Kernel modules on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 kernel maintenance updates.

Keywords: KMP, SLES, kernel

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2143258 Description: Fixed a typo in perftest package where help messages wrongly displayed the conversion result between Gb/s and MB/s (20^2 instead of 2^20).

Keywords: perftest

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2149577 Description: Fixed the issue where openibd script load used to fail when esp6_offload module did not load successfully.

Keywords: openibd, esp6_offload

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2163879 Description: Added dependency of package mpi-selectors on perl-Getopt-Long system package. On minimal installs of RPM-based OSs, installing mpi-selectors will also install the required system package perl-Getopt-Long.

Keywords: Dependency, perl-Getopt-Long

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2119017 Description: Fixed the issue where injecting EEH may cause extra Kernel prints, such as: “EEH: Might be infinite loop in mlx5_core driver”.

Keywords: EEH, kernel

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2107532 Description: Fixed the issue where in certain rare scenarios, due to Rx page not being replenished, the same page fragment mistakenly became assigned to two different Rx descriptors.

Keywords: Memory corruption, Rx page recycle

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2116234 Description: Fixed the issue where ibsim was missing after OFED installation.

Keywords: ibsim, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2116233 Description: Fixed an issue where ucx-kmem was missing after OFED installation.

Keywords: ucx-kmem, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2109716 Description: Fixed a dependency issue between systemd and RDMA-Core.

Keywords: Dependency, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2107776 Description: Fixed a driver load issue with Errata-kernel on SLES15 SP1.

Keywords: Load, SLES, Errata

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2105536 Description: Fixed an issue in the Hairpin feature which prevented adding hairpin flows using TC tool.

Keywords: Hairpin, TC

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2090321 Description: Fixed the issue where WQ queue flushing was not handled properly in the event of EEH.

Keywords: WQ, EEH

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2076311 Description: Fixed a rare kernel crash scenario when exiting an application that uses RMPP mads intensively.

Keywords: MAD RMPP

Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2094545 Description: Fixed the issue where perftest applications (ib_read_*, ib_write_* and others) supplied with MLNX_EN v5.0 and above did not work correctly if corresponding applications on another side of client-server communication were supplied with previous versions of MLNX_EN due to an interoperability issue.

Keywords: perftest, interoperability

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2096998 Description: Fixed the issue where NEO-Host could not be installed from the MLNX_EN package when working on Ubuntu and Debian OSs.

Keywords: NEO-Host, Ubuntu, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2094012 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation failed to upgrade firmware version on ConnectX-6 Dx NICs with secure-fw.

Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, installation, firmware, NIC

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2057076 Description: Added support for installing MLNX_EN using --add-kernel-support option over RHEL 8 OSs.

Keywords: --add-kernel-support, installation, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2090186 Description: Fixed a possible kernel crash scenario when AER/slot reset in done in parallel to user space commands execution.

Keywords: mlx5_core, AER, slot reset

Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2093410 Description: Added missing ECN configuration under sysfs for PFs in SwitchDev mode.

Keywords: sysfs, ASAP, SwitchDev, ECN

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.1-1.0.4.0

2036394 Description: Added driver support for kernels with the old XDP_REDIRECT infrastructure that uses the following NetDev operations: .ndo_xdp_flush and .ndo_xdp_xmit.

Keywords: XDP_REDIRECT, Soft lockup

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072871 Description: Fixed an issue where the usage of --excludedocs Open MPI RPM option resulted in the removal of non-documentation related files.

Keywords: --excludedocs, Open MPI, RPM

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2060216 Description: Legacy mlnx-libs are now installed by default on SLES11 SP3 OS, as building MLNX_EN on RDMA-Core based packages with this OS is not supported.

Keywords: mlnx-libs, SLES, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072884 Description: Removed all cases of automated loading of MLNX_EN kernel modules outside of openibd to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_EN versions. These loads conflict with openibd, which has its own logic to overcome issues. Such issues can be inbox driver load instead of MLNX_EN, or module load with wrong parameter value. They might also load modules while openibd is trying to unload the driver stack.

Keywords: Installation, openibd, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2052037 Description: Disabled automated loading of some modules through udev triggers to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_EN versions.

Keywords: Installation, udev, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2022634 Description: Fixed a typo in the packages build command line which could cause the installation of MLNX_EN on SLES OSs to fail when using the option --without-depcheck.

Keywords: Installation, SLES

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2022619 Description: Fixed the issue where uninstallation of MLNX_EN would hang due to a bug in the package dependency check.

Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1995843 Description: ibdump is now provided with the default rdma-core-based build.

Keywords: ibdump, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1995631 Description: Proper package dependencies are now set on Debian and Ubuntu libibverbs-dev package that is generated from RDMA-Core.

Keywords: Dependency, libibverbs, RDMA-Core

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2047221 Description: Reference count (refcount) for RDMA connection ID (cm_id) was not incremented in rdma_resolve_addr() function, resulting in a cm_id use-after-free access.

A fix was applied to increment the cm_id refcount.

Keywords: rdma_resolve_addr(), cm_id

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2045181 Description: Fixed a race condition which caused kernel panic when moving two ports to SwitchDev mode at the same time.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, race

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2004488 Description: Allowed accessing sysfs hardware counters in SwitchDev mode.

Keywords: ASAP, hardware counters, sysfs, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2030943 Description: Function smp_processor_id() is called in the RX page recycle flow to determine the core to run on. This is intended to run in NAPI context. However, due to a bug in backporting, the RX page recycle was mistakenly called also in the RQ close flow when not needed.

Keywords: Rx page recycle, smp_processor_id

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2074487 Description: Fixed an issue where port link state was automatically changed (without admin state involvement) to "UP" after reboot.

Keywords: Link state, UP

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2064711 Description: Fixed an issue where RDMA CM connection failed when port space was small.

Keywords: RDMA CM

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2076424 Description: Traffic mirroring with OVS offload and non-offload over VxLAN interface is now supported. Note: For kernel 4.9, make sure to use a dedicated OVS version.

Keywords: VxLAN, OVS

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1828321 Description: Fixed the issue of when working with VF LAG while the bond device is in active-active mode, running fwreset would result in unequal traffic on both PFs, and PFs would not reach line rate.

Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, PF

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1975293 Description: Installing OFED with --with-openvswitch flag no longer requires manual removal of the existing Open vSwitch.

Keywords: OVS, Open vSwitch, openvswitch

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1939719 Description: Fixed an issue of when running openibd restart after the installation of MLNX_EN on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 SP1 OSs with the latest Kernel (v4.12.14) resulted in an error that the modules did not belong to that Kernel. This was due to the fact that the module installed by MLNX_EN was incompatible with new Kernel's module.

Keywords: SLES, operating system, OS, installation, Kernel, module

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2001966 Description: Fixed an issue of when bond was created over VF netdevices in SwitchDev mode, the VF netdevice would be treated as representor netdevice. This caused the mlx5_core driver to crash in case it received netdevice events related to bond device.

Keywords: PF, VF, SwitchDev, netdevice, bonding

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1816629 Description: Fixed an issue where following a bad affinity occurrence in VF LAG mode, traffic was sent after the port went up/down in the switch.

Keywords: Traffic, VF LAG

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1718531 Description: Added support for VLAN header rewrite on CentOS 7.2 OS.

Keywords: VLAN, ASAP, switchdev, CentOS 7.2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1556337 Description: Fixed the issue where adding VxLAN decapsulation rule with enc_tos and enc_ttl failed.

Keywords: VxLAN, decapsulation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1921799 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN installation over SLES15 SP1 ARM OSs failed unless --add-kernel-support flag was added to the installation command.

Keywords: SLES, installation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1973828 Description: Fixed wrong EEPROM length for small form factor (SFF) 8472 from 256 to 512 bytes.

Keywords: EEPROM, SFF

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1915553 Description: Fixed the issue where errno field was not sent in all error flows of ibv_reg_mr API.

Keywords: ibv_reg_mr

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1970901 Description: Fixed the issue where mlx5 IRQ name did not change to express the state of the interface.

Keywords: Ethernet, PCIe, IRQ

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1915587 Description: Udaddy application is now functional in Legacy mode.

Keywords: Udaddy, MLNX_EN legacy, RDMA-CM

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1931421 Description: Added support for E-Switch (SR-IOV Legacy) mode in RHEL 7.7 OSs.

Keywords: E-Switch, SR-IOV, RHEL, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1945411/1839353 Description: Fixed the issue of when XDP_REDIRECT fails, pages got double-freed due to a bug in the refcnt_bias feature.

Keywords: XDP, XDP_REDIRECT, refcnt_bias

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1976482 Description: Added support for enabling SwitchDev mode in MLNX_EN.

Keywords: SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1734102 Description: Fixed the issue where Ubuntu v16.04.05 and v16.04.05 OSs could not be used with their native kernels.

Keywords: Ubuntu, Kernel, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1758983 Description: Installing MLNX_EN on RHEL 7.6 OSs platform x86_64 and RHEL 7.6 ALT OSs platform PPCLE using YUM is now supported.

Keywords: RHEL, RedHat, YUM, OS, operating system

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1800525 Description: When configuring the Time-stamping feature, CQE compression will be disabled. This fix entails the removal of a warning message that appeared upon attempting to disable CQE compression when it has already been disabled.

Keywords: Time-stamping, CQE compression

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1817636 Description: Fixed the issue of when disabling one port on the Server side, VF-LAG Tx Affinity would not work on the Client side.

Keywords: VF-LAG, Tx Affinity

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1843020 Description: Server reboot may result in a system crash.

Keywords: reboot, crash

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1811973 Description: VF mirroring offload is now supported.

Keywords: ASAP2, VF mirroring

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1841634 Description: The number of guaranteed counters per VF is now calculated based on the number of ports mapped to that VF. This allows more VFs to have counters allocated.

Keywords: Counters, VF

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1523548 Description: Fixed the issue where RDMA connection persisted even after dropping the network interface.

Keywords: Network interface, RDMA

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1712870 Description: Fixed the issue where small packets with non-zero padding were wrongly reported as "checksum complete" even though the padding was not covered by the csum calculation. These packets now report "checksum unnecessary". In addition, an ethtool private flag has been introduced to control the "checksum complete" feature: ethtool --set-priv-flags eth1 rx_no_csum_complete on/off

Keywords: csum error, checksum, mlx5_core

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1648597 Description: Fixed the wrong wording in the FW tracer ownership startup message (from "FW Tracer Owner" to "FWTracer: Ownership granted and active").

Keywords: FW Tracer

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1581631 Description: Fixed the issue where GID entries referenced to by a certain user application could not be deleted while that user application was running.

Keywords: RoCE, GID

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1403313 Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15, the allocation failed due to a known issue in the Kernel.

Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1368390 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN could not be installed on RHEL 7.x Alt OSs using YUM repository.

Keywords: Installation, YUM, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 4.3-3.0.2.1

Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1531817 Description: Fixed an issue of when the number of channels configured was less than the number of CPUs available, part of the CPUs would not be used by Tx queues.

Keywords: Performance, Tx, CPU

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1400381 Description: Fixed the issue where on SLES 11 SP3 PPC64 OSs, a memory allocation issue might prevent the interface from loading after reboot, resulting in a call trace in the message log.

Keywords: SLES11 SP3

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1498931 Description: Fixed the issue where establishing TCP connection took too long due to failure of SA PathRecord query callback handler.

Keywords: TCP, SA PathRecord

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1514096 Description: Fixed the issue where lack of high order allocations caused driver load failure. All high order allocations are now changed to order-0 allocations.

Keywords: mlx5, high order allocation

Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1524932 Description: Fixed a backport issue on some OSs, such as RHEL v7.x, where mlx5 driver would support ip link set DEVICE vf NUM rate TXRATE old command, instead of ip link set DEVICE vf NUM max_tx_rate TXRATE min_tx_rate TXRATE new command.

Keywords: mlx5 driver

Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1498585 Description: Fixed the issue of when performing configuration changes, mlx5e counters values were reset.

Keywords: Ethernet counters

Discovered in Release: 4.4-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1484603 Description: Fixed the issue of when using ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns verb to convert a packet's hardware timestamp to UTC time in nanoseconds, the result may appear backwards compared to the converted time of a previous packet.

Keywords: libibverbs

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1425027 Description: Fixed the issue where attempting to establish a RoCE connection on the default GID or on IPv6 link-local address might have failed when two or more netdevices that belong to HCA ports were slaves under a bonding master. This might also have resulted in the following error message in the kernel log: “ __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid fe80:0000:0000:0000:f652:14ff:fe46:7391 error=-28 ”.

Keywords: RoCE, bonding

Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1412468 Description: Added support for multi-host connection on mstflint’s mstfwreset.

Keywords: mstfwreset, mstflint, MFT, multi-host

Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

1423319 Description: Removed the following prints on server shutdown: mlx5_core 0005:81:00.1: mlx5_enter_error_state:96:(pid1): start mlx5_core 0005:81:00.1: mlx5_enter_error_state:109:(pid1): end

Keywords: mlx5, fast shutdown

Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

1318251 Description: Fixed the issue of when bringing mlx5 devices up or down, a call trace in

nvme_rdma_remove_one or nvmet_rdma_remove_one may occur.

Keywords: NVMEoF, mlx5, call trace

Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.4-1.0.1.0

1247458 Description: Added support for VLAN Tag (VST) creation on RedHat v7.4 with new iproute2 packages (iptool).

Keywords: SR-IOV, VST, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1229554 Description: Enabled RDMA CM to honor incoming requests coming from ports of different devices.

Keywords: RDMA CM

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1262257 Description: Fixed an issue where sending Work Requests (WRs) with multiple entries where the first entry is less than 18 bytes used to fail.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, libibverbs, Raw QP

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1249358/1261023 Description: Fixed the issue of when the interface was down, ethtool counters ceased to increase. As a result, RoCE traffic counters were not always counted.

Keywords: Ethtool counters, mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1244509 Description: Fixed compilation errors of MLNX_EN over kernel when CONFIG_PTP_1588_CLOCK parameter was not set.

Keywords: PTP, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1266802 Description: Fixed an issue where the system used to hang when trying to allocate multiple device memory buffers from different processes simultaneously.

Keywords: Device memory programming

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0

1078887 Description: Fixed an issue where post_list and CQ_mod features in perftest did not function when running the --run_infinitely flag.

Keywords: perftest, --run_infinitely

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

1186260 Description: Fixed the issue where CNP counters exposed under /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_bond_0/ports/1/hw_counters/ did not aggregate both physical functions when working in RoCE LAG mode.

Keywords: RoCE, LAG, ECN, Congestion Counters

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

1192374 Description: Fixed wrong calculation of max_device_ctx capability in ConnectX-4, and ConnectX-5 HCAs.

Keywords: ibv_exp_query_device, max_device_ctx mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0

1084791 Description: Fixed the issue where occasionally, after reboot, rpm commands used to fail and create a core file, with messages such as “Bus error (core dumped)”, causing the openibd service to fail to start.

Keywords: rpm, openibd

Discovered in Release: 3.4-2.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

960642/960653 Description: Added support for min_tx_rate and max_tx_rate limit per virtual function ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards.

Keywords: SR-IOV, mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

866072/869183 Description: Fixed the issue where RoCE v2 multicast traffic using RDMA-CM with IPv4 address was not received.

Keywords: RoCE

Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1163835 Description: Fixed an issue where ethtool -P output was 00:00:00:00:00:00 when using old kernels.

Keywords: ethtool, Permanent MAC address, mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1067158 Description: Replaced a few “GPL only” legacy libibverbs functions with upstream implementation that conforms with libibverbs GPL/BSD dual license model.

Keywords: libibverbs, license

Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1119377 Description: Fixed an issue where ACCESS_REG command failure used to appear upon RoCE Multihost driver restart in dmesg. Such an error message looked as follows: mlx5_core 0000:01:00.0: mlx5_cmd_check:705:(pid 20037): ACCESS_REG(0x805) op_mod(0x0) failed, status bad parameter(0x3), syndrome (0x15c356)

Keywords: RoCE, multihost, mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1122937 Description: Fixed an issue where concurrent client requests got corrupted when working in persistent server mode due to a race condition on the server side.

Keywords: librdmacm, rping

Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1102158 Description: Fixed an issue where client side did not exit gracefully in RTT mode when the server side was not reachable.

Keywords: librdmacm, rping

Discovered in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 4.2-1.0.1.0

1038933 Description: Fixed a backport issue where IPv6 procedures were called while they were not supported in the underlying kernel.

Keywords: iw_cm

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

1064722 Description: Added log debug prints when changing HW configuration via DCB. To enable log debug prints, run: ethtool -s <devname> msglvl hw on/off

Keywords: DCB, msglvl

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

1047617 Description: Fixed the issue where a race condition in the RoCE GID cache used to cause for the loss of IP-based GIDs.

Keywords: RoCE, GID

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

1006768 Description: Fixed the issue where an rdma_cm connection between a client and a server that were on the same host was not possible when working over VLAN interfaces.

Keywords: RDMACM

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

801807 Description: Fixed an issue where RDMACM connection used to fail upon high connection rate accompanied with the error message: RDMA_CM_EVENT_UNREACHABLE .

Keywords: RDMACM

Discovered in Release: 3.0-2.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

869768 Description: Fixed the issue where SR-IOV was not supported in systems with a page size greater than 16KB.

Keywords: SR-IOV, mlx5, PPC

Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

Fixed in Release: 4.1-1.0.2.0

919545 Description: Fixed the issue of when the Kernel becomes out of memory upon driver start, it could crash on SLES 12 SP2.

Keywords: mlx_5 Eth Driver

Discovered in Release: 3.4-2.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

869209 Description: Fixed an issue that caused TCP packets to be received in an out of order manner when Large Receive Offload (LRO) is on.

Keywords: mlx5_en

Discovered in Release: 3.3-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.0-2.0.0.1

890285 Description: Fixed the issue where memory allocation for CQ buffers used to fail when increasing the RX ring size.

Keywords: mlx5_core

Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0

Fixed in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0

867094 Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_EN used to fail to load on 4K page Arm architecture.

Keywords: Arm

Discovered in Release: 3.4-1.0.0.0