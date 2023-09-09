Bug Fixes in This Version

3546304 Description: Resolved the kernel crash resulting from sysfs calls to profiles lacking TC (Traffic Control) support.

Keywords: sysfs calls, Trafic Control

Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3531986 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented OS booting following an installation of the EN and RoCE drivers.

Keywords: OS booting, EN, RoCE

Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3489233 Description: Fixed an issue in SLES 15 SP4 where the openibd service failed to start automatically after system boot.

Keywords: SLES 15 SP4,openibd, system boot

Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3431430 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of OFED on RHEL systems using a non-default Python version.

Keywords: Installation, RHEL, Python

Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3422823 Description: Fixed an OFED installation issue on BCLinux 21.10 that occurred when using the "--add-kernel-support" installation flag.

Keywords: Installation, BCLinux 21.10, "--add-kernel-support"

Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3264588 Description: Resolved a problem where the system boot process would hang when more than two Network Interface Cards were installed.

Keywords: System boot, Network Interface Cards

Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0

Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0

3499136 Description: Fixed an issue where the sysfs PHY counters displayed outdated information.

Keywords: sysfs PHY counters

Discovered in Release: 23.04