Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
Internal Reference Number
Description
3546304
Description: Resolved the kernel crash resulting from sysfs calls to profiles lacking TC (Traffic Control) support.
Keywords: sysfs calls, Trafic Control
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3531986
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented OS booting following an installation of the EN and RoCE drivers.
Keywords: OS booting, EN, RoCE
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3489233
Description: Fixed an issue in SLES 15 SP4 where the openibd service failed to start automatically after system boot.
Keywords: SLES 15 SP4,openibd, system boot
Discovered in Release: 23.04-0.5.3.3
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3431430
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the installation of OFED on RHEL systems using a non-default Python version.
Keywords: Installation, RHEL, Python
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3422823
Description: Fixed an OFED installation issue on BCLinux 21.10 that occurred when using the "--add-kernel-support" installation flag.
Keywords: Installation, BCLinux 21.10, "--add-kernel-support"
Discovered in Release: 5.9-0.5.6
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3264588
Description: Resolved a problem where the system boot process would hang when more than two Network Interface Cards were installed.
Keywords: System boot, Network Interface Cards
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0
3499136
Description: Fixed an issue where the sysfs PHY counters displayed outdated information.
Keywords: sysfs PHY counters
Discovered in Release: 23.04
Fixed in Release: 23.07-0.5.0.0