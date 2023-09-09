Topics
Docs Hub
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
NVIDIA Networking
Networking Software
NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v23.07-0.5.0.0
Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools
Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools
Use the script
/usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh
to uninstall MLNX_EN package.
Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
