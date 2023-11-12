Changes and New Features

[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for QEMU VM migration with an assigned VF from one source host to another destination host. This is achieved as part of the general QEMU migration flow, which involves suspending the VF on the source host, transferring all its data to the destination host, and resuming the VF on the destination.

Note: This migration feature includes basic functionality only, and does not yet support advanced features such as dirty page tracking or pre-copy.