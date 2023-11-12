Introduction

This manual is intended for system administrators responsible for the installation, configuration, management and maintenance of the software and hardware of Ethernet adapter cards. It is also intended for application developers.

This document provides information about MLNX_EN Linux driver, and instructions on how to install the driver on ConnectX network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs Driver Name Uplink Speed BlueField-2 mlx5 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2 BlueField InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2 ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2 ConnectX-6 InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2 ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE ConnectX-4 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to

NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

MLNX_EN driver release exposes the following capabilities: