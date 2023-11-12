NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software    Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools

Use the script /usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh to uninstall MLNX_EN package.

