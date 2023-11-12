User Manual Revision History
|
Release
|
Date
|
Description
|
5.7
|
August 2022
|
|
5.3
|
April 15, 2021
|
|
5.2
|
January 12, 2021
|
|
5.1
|
August 16, 2020
|
Updated the content of the entire document following the removal of support for ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB adapter cards, as well as the deprecation of RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib).
|
Added Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming section.
|
Added Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads section.
|
5.0
|
March 15, 2020
|
|
4.7
|
December 29, 2019
|
|
4.5
|
December 19, 2018
|