Ethernet Network

The chapter contains the following sections:
Interface
Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming
Quality of Service (QoS)
Quantized Congestion Notification (QCN)
Ethtool
Checksum Offload
Ignore Frame Check Sequence (FCS) Errors
RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)
Flow Control
Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN)
RSS Support
Time-Stamping
Flow Steering
Wake-on-LAN (WoL)
Hardware Accelerated 802.1ad VLAN (Q-in-Q Tunneling)
Local Loopback Disable
NVME-oF - NVM Express over Fabrics
Debuggability
RX Page Cache Size Limit
VLAN Stripping in Linux Verbs
Offloaded Traffic Sniffer
Physical Address Memory Allocation
Dump Configuration
