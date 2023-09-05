Ignore Frame Check Sequence (FCS) Errors

Warning This feature is supported in ConnectX-3 Pro and ConnectX-4 cards only.

Upon receiving packets, the packets go through a checksum validation process for the FCS field. If the validation fails, the received packets are dropped.

When FCS is enabled (disabled by default), the device does not validate the FCS field even if the field is invalid.

It is not recommended to enable FCS.

For further information on how to enable/disable FCS, please refer to ethtool option rx-fcs on/off.