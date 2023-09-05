Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming

Once IRQs are allocated by the driver, they are named mlx5_comp<x>@pci:<pci_addr> . The IRQs corresponding to the channels in use are renamed to <interface>-<x> , while the rest maintain their default name.

The mlx5_core driver allocates all IRQs during loading time to support the maximum possible number of channels. Once the driver is up, no further IRQs are freed or allocated. Changing the number of working channels does not re-allocate or free the IRQs.

The following example demonstrates how reducing the number of channels affects the IRQs names.