Interrupt Request (IRQ) Naming

Once IRQs are allocated by the driver, they are named mlx5_comp<x>@pci:<pci_addr>. The IRQs corresponding to the channels in use are renamed to <interface>-<x>, while the rest maintain their default name.
The mlx5_core driver allocates all IRQs during loading time to support the maximum possible number of channels. Once the driver is up, no further IRQs are freed or allocated. Changing the number of working channels does not re-allocate or free the IRQs.

The following example demonstrates how reducing the number of channels affects the IRQs names.

$ ethtool -l ens1
Channel parameters for ens1:
Pre-set maximums:
RX:             0
TX:             0
Other:          0
Combined:       12
 
Current hardware settings:
RX:             0
TX:             0
Other:          0
Combined:       12
 
$ cat /proc/interrupts
 
98:          0          0	      0          0         0          0      7935          0         0          0          0         0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge      mlx5_async@pci:0000:81:00.0
99:          0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-0
100:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-1
101:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-2
 102:        0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-3
103:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-4
104:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-5
105:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-6
106:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-7
107:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-8
108:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-9
109:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-10
110:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-11
 
 
 
$ ethtool -L ens1 combined 4 
$ ethtool -l ens1
Channel parameters for ens1:
…
Current hardware settings:
RX:             0
TX:             0
Other:          0
Combined:       4
 
$ cat /proc/interrupts
98:          0         0          0          0         0          0      8455          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_async@pci:0000:81:00.0
99:          0         0          0          0         0          0         1          2         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-0
100:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         2          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-1
101:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          2         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-2
102:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         2          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     ens1-3
103:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          1  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp4@pci:0000:81:00.0
104:         0         0          0          0         0          0         2          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp5@pci:0000:81:00.0
105:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          1         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp6@pci:0000:81:00.0
106:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         1          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp7@pci:0000:81:00.0
107:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          1         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp8@pci:0000:81:00.0
108:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         1          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp9@pci:0000:81:00.0
109:         0         0          0          0         0          0         1          0         0          0         0          1  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp10@pci:0000:81:00.0
110:         0         0          0          0         0          0         2          0         0          0         0          0  IR-PCI-MSI-edge     mlx5_comp11@pci:0000:81:00.0

