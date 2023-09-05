NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v4.9-7.1.0.0 LTS
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

These are the release notes for MLNX_OFED LTS. This version provides long-term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize the following:

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

For other use-cases, it is recommended to use the latest MLNX_OFED version 5.x.

Version

Date

Description

4.9-7.1.0.0

June 29, 2023

Initial release of this LTS document version.

Supported NICs Speeds

This document provides instructions on how to install the driver on NVIDIA ConnectX® network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers.

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

mlx4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE 56GbE1

ConnectX-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE

Connect-IB®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  1. 56GbE is a NVIDIA propriety link speed can be achieved while connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to
    NVIDIA SX10XX switch series, or connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49710

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.49710

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dump_pr

1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

gpio-mlxbf

1.0-0.g6d44a8a

GPLv2

hcoll

4.4.2970-1.49710

Proprietary

i2c-mlx

1.0-0.g422740c

GPLv2

ibacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

ibdump

6.0.0-1.49710

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.49710

GPL/BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.121.MLNX20200324.g061a520.49710

OpenIB.org BSD license.

infiniband-diags

5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

iser

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

isert

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.15.1-9

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.04.0.5.2.1

BSD and GPLv2

libibcm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.49710

GPL/BSD

libibmad

5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libibumad

43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libibverbs

41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.3.0.0.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libmlx4

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libmlx5

41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.0.1.2.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libpka

1.0-1.g6cc68a2.49710

BSD

librdmacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

libvma

9.0.2-1

GPLv2

mlnx-en

4.9-7.1.0.0.g382c630

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.4-1.49710

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.4.0-1.49710

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

mlxbf-livefish

1.0-0.gec08328

GPLv2

mlx-bootctl

1.3-0.g2aa74b7

GPLv2

mlx-l3cache

0.1-1.gebb0728

GPLv2

mlx-pmc

1.1-0.g1141c2e

GPLv2

mlx-trio

0.1-1.g9d13513

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.49710

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-e1a0676.49710

BSD

mstflint

4.14.0-3.49710

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.49710

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

multiperf

3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.49017.49417.49710

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

mxm

3.7.3112-1.49710

Proprietary

nvme-snap

2.1.0-126.mlnx

Proprietary

ofed-docs

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.0.3rc4-1.49710

BSD

opensm

5.7.2.MLNX20201014.9378048-0.1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.12.1-1.49710

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.1.g23b8f9c.49710

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

perftest

4.5.0.mlnxlibs-0.3.g1121951.49417.49710

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

pka-mlxbf

1.0-0.g963f663

GPLv2

qperf

0.4.11-1.49710

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2

rdma-core

50mlnx1-1.49710

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

1.18-0.gb99e894

GPLv2

sharp

2.1.2.MLNX20200428.ddda184-1.49710

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.49710

BSD

srp

4.9-OFED.4.9.7.1.0.1

GPLv2

srptools

41mlnx1-5.49710

GPL/BSD

tmfifo

1.5-0.g31e8a6e

GPLv2

ucx

1.8.0-1.49710

BSD

Release Notes contain the following sections:
