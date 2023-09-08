NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS
Application Binary Interface (ABI) Incompatibility with MLNX_EN Kernel Modules

Warning

This section is relevant for RedHat and SLES distributions only.

Overview

MLNX_EN package for RedHat comes with RPMs that support KMP (weak-modules), meaning that when a new errata kernel is installed, compatibility links will be created under the weak-updates directory for the new kernel. Those links allow using the existing MLNX_EN kernel modules without the need for recompilation. However, at times, the ABI of the new kernel may not be compatible with the MLNX_EN modules, which will prevent loading them. In this case, the MLNX_EN modules must be rebuilt against the new kernel.

Detecting ABI Incompatibility with MLNX_EN Modules

When MLNX_EN modules are not compatible with a new kernel from a new OS or errata kernel, no links will be created under the weak-updates directory for the new kernel, causing the driver load to fail. Checking for the existence of needed module links under weak-updates directory can be done by reloading the MLNX_EN modules. If one or more modules are missing, the driver reload will fail with an error message.

Example:

********************************************************************************
# /etc/init.d/mlnx-en.d restart
Unloading HCA driver:                                      [  OK  ]
Loading HCA driver and Access Layer:                       [  OK  ]
Module rdma_cm belong to kernel which is not a part of MLNX[FAILED]kipping...
Loading rdma_ucm                                           [FAILED]
********************************************************************************

Resolving ABI Incompatibility with MLNX_EN Modules

In order to fix ABI incompatibility with MLNX_EN modules, the modules should be recompiled against the new kernel, using the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script, available in MLNX_EN installation image.
There are two ways to recompile the MLNX_EN modules:

  1. Local recompilation and installation on one server.
    Run the install command to recompile the kernel modules and reinstall the whole MLNX_EN on the server. Mount MLNX_EN ISO image or extract the TGZ file:

    # cd <MLNX_EN dir>
# ./install --skip-distro-check --add-kernel-support --kmp --force

    Notes:
    - The --kmp flag will enable rebuilding RPMs with KMP (weak-updates) support for the new kernel. Therefore, in the next OS/kernel update, the same modules can be used with the new kernel (assuming that the ABI compatibility was not broken again).
    - The command above will rebuild only the kernel RPMs (using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh), and will save the resulting MLNX_EN package under /tmp and start installing it automatically. This package can be used for installation on other servers using regular install command or yum.

  2. Preparing a new image on one server and deploying it on the cluster.

    1. Use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script directly only to rebuild the kernel RPMs (without running any installations) on one server. Mount MLNX_EN ISO image or extract the TGZ file:

      # cd <MLNX_EN dir>
# ./mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh -m $PWD --kmp -y

      Note: This command will save the resulting MLNX_EN package under /tmp.

      Example:

      ********************************************************************************
# cd /tmp/MLNX_EN_LINUX-5.2-2.2.0.0-DB-rhel7.8-x86_64
# ./mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh -m $PWD --kmp -y
Note: This program will create mlnx-en TGZ for rhel7.8 under /tmp directory.
See log file /tmp/mlnx_iso.28286_logs/mlnx_ofed_iso.28286.log
 
Checking if all needed packages are installed...
Building mlnx-en RPMS . Please wait...
 
Creating metadata-rpms for 3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64 ...
WARNING: If you are going to configure this package as a repository, then please note
WARNING: that it contains unsigned rpms, therefore, you need to disable the gpgcheck
WARNING: by setting 'gpgcheck=0' in the repository conf file.
Created /tmp/mlnx-en-5.3-1.0.0.1-rhel7.8-x86_64-ext.tgz
********************************************************************************

    2. Install the newly created MLNX_EN package on the cluster:

      Option 1: Copy the package to the servers and install it using the install script.

      Option 2: Deploy the MLNX_EN package using YUM (for YUM installation instructions, refer to Installing MLNX_EN Using YUM section):
      i. Extract the resulting MLNX_EN image and copy it to a shared NFS location.
      ii. Create a YUM repository configuration.
      iii. Install the new MLNX_EN kernel RPMs on the servers: # yum update Example:

      ********************************************************************************
...
...
========================================================================================================================
Package                  Arch     Version                                                             Repository  Size
========================================================================================================================
Updating:
epel-release             noarch   7-7                                                                 epel        14 k
kmod-iser                x86_64   1.8.0-OFED.3.3.1.0.0.1.gf583963.201606210906.rhel7u1                mlnx_ofed   35 k
kmod-isert               x86_64   1.0-OFED.3.3.1.0.0.1.gf583963.201606210906.rhel7u1                  mlnx_ofed   32 k
kmod-kernel-mft-mlnx     x86_64   4.4.0-1.201606210906.rhel7u1                                        mlnx_ofed   10 k
kmod-knem-mlnx           x86_64   1.1.2.90mlnx1-OFED.3.3.0.0.1.0.3.1.ga04469b.201606210906.rhel7u1    mlnx_ofed   22 k
kmod-mlnx-ofa_kernel     x86_64   3.3-OFED.3.3.1.0.0.1.gf583963.201606210906.rhel7u1                  mlnx_ofed  1.4 M
kmod-srp                 x86_64   1.6.0-OFED.3.3.1.0.0.1.gf583963.201606210906.rhel7u1                mlnx_ofed   39 k
 
Transaction Summary
========================================================================================================================
Upgrade  7 Packages
...
...
********************************************************************************

      Note: The MLNX_EN user-space packages will not change; only the kernel RPMs will be updated. However, “YUM update” can also update other inbox packages (not related to OFED). In order to install the MLNX_EN kernel RPMs only, make sure to run:

      # yum install mlnx-en-kernel-only

      Note: mlnx-en-kernel-only is a metadata RPM that requires the MLNX_EN kernel RPMs only.

    3. Verify that the driver can be reloaded:

       # /etc/init.d/mlnx-en.d restart

