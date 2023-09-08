Bug Fixes in This Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3359558
|
Description: On a rare occasion, when posting a NOP WQE to ICOSQ to trigger a hardware interrupt and start NAPI, a race condition is possible if NAPI is triggered by something else (e.g., TX) with bad timing.
|
Keywords: NOP, ICOSQ
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.7.5.0
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3227951
|
Description: When offloading traffic in setup with VXLAN tunnel on one OVS bridge and PF on another OVS bridge in old kernels, encap/decap offload does not work properly.
|
Keywords: VXLAN, OVS
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.5.8.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.6.8.1
|
3105835
|
Description: In SLES15SP4, openibd service may not run after a reboot, resulting in unloaded drivers.
|
Keywords: Installation, SLES15SP4
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.6.8.1
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3157841
|
Description: Trying to offload more than 8K connections with Firmware Steering caused call trace.
|
Keywords: Connection Tracking, Call Trace
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.5.8.0
|
3126857
|
Description: In some cases VF metering configuration failure caused a deadlock.
|
Keywords: VF Metering
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.5.8.0
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3069993
|
Description: Using hairpin tunnel traffic, caused incorrect TC rules to be created.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Hairpin, OVS, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
3070027
|
Description: Traffic failed to pass when OVS bridge is configured with bond interface and IP is configured over the OVS internal (bridge) port.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Bond, VF LAG, OVS, Internal Port
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
3070039
|
Description: In some cases, the firmware tracer did not work with NEO-Host.
|
Keywords: NEO-Host, Firmware Tracer
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
3084468
|
Description: When there is a loaded 'non-mellanox' auxiliary device on the auxiliary bus, OFED driver load may fail and cause kernel panic.
|
Keywords: Auxiliary Device
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.4.0.0
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
2852904
|
Description: In version 5.4, there was some offload breakage when using OVS.
|
Keywords: TSO, UDP Tunnels
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2792480
|
Description: Running tcpdump on a bonding standby port resulted in the loss of the network.
|
Keywords: NetDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2691656
|
Description: When using bonding, ibdev2netdev would sometimes match the InfiniBand device to the net device bonding interface, and sometimes to the underlying Infiniband net device interface.
|
Keywords: ibdev2netdev Bonding
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2687643
|
Description: Fixed Decap flows inner IP_ECN match to take into account software modification of the match value according to RFC 6040 4.2.
|
Keywords: decap, ASAP2, ECN, RoCE
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2691081
|
Description: Removed metadata from the rpm package mlnx-ofa_kernel where it claimed to Provide an older version of rdma-core. This made sense in older versions where we needed to avoid installing rdma-core. But does not make sense anymore. And caused problems to some users installing rdma-core-devel through meta-packages.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2727062
|
Description: Removed manual build-time file list generation in mlnx-tools. Only keep it for python-installed files. And avoid guessing the version of python we use and the directory to which we install.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2708220
|
Description: Removed useless build-time editing of uninstall.sh in ofed-scripts that caused the build to fail (in the case of --add-kernel-support) in some rare cases.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2699662
|
Description: MLNX_OFED build scripts fixed to also build hcoll with CUDA support on RHEL8 x86_64 platforms.
|
Keywords: Installation, CUDA
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2686877
|
Description: Changing mtu takes too long. Reduced number of calls to synchronize_net to once for all channels.
|
Keywords: mtu, synchronize_net
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2748328
|
Description: When trying to upgrade a kmp package, it conflicts and needs user help to choose whether to replace it or not. The fix avoids conflicts from /usr/lib/rpm/kernel-module-subpackage script which was changed in the builder. Building the packages with kmp enabled on the other image will cause the issue to reproduce.
|
Keywords: Upgrade, kmp Package, Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2707023
|
Description: On Ubuntu and Debian systems for openvswitch-switch (in case installing using e.g. --ovs-dpdk or --with-openvswitch), the installer misses a run-time dependency of libpcap0.8.
|
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, Debian
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-1.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
2563366
|
Description: The full path to the directory that contains the installer must not contain a space or any similar white-space character, otherwise the installer will fail.
|
Keywords: Installation, White Space
|
Discovered in Release: 5.3-1.0.0.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0