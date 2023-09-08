Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: When using bonding, ibdev2netdev would sometimes match the InfiniBand device to the net device bonding interface, and sometimes to the underlying Infiniband net device interface. ibdev2netdev now skips InfiniBand net device bonding interfaces, and always matches InfiniBand devices to the underlying InfiniBand net device interfaces.

Description: Fixed Decap flows inner IP_ECN match to take into account software modification of the match value according to RFC 6040 4.2.

Description: Removed metadata from the rpm package mlnx-ofa_kernel where it claimed to Provide an older version of rdma-core. This made sense in older versions where we needed to avoid installing rdma-core. But does not make sense anymore. And caused problems to some users installing rdma-core-devel through meta-packages.

Description: Removed manual build-time file list generation in mlnx-tools. Only keep it for python-installed files. And avoid guessing the version of python we use and the directory to which we install.

Description: Removed useless build-time editing of uninstall.sh in ofed-scripts that caused the build to fail (in the case of --add-kernel-support) in some rare cases.

2748328