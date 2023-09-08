Changes and New Features

[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to have physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond so that different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port.

In order to enable this feature, set this mode for both bonded devices through the below sysfs before the device is in switchdev mode:

echo "hash" > /sys/class/net/enp8s0f0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode

In order to have the legacy behaviour (queue affinity based selection), echo the following:

echo "queue_affinity" > /sys/class/net/enp8s0f0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode

This feature requires to set LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION to 1 with mlxconfig.