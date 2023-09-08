NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS
Changes and New Features

New Features

The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:

Supported Cards

Description

All HCAs

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 Dx and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-6 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-5 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

ConnectX-4 and above

Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:

ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2

Feature/Change

Description

5.4-3.6.8.1

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

5.4-3.5.8.0

New Adapter Card Support

Added support for ConnectX-7 adapter cards. ConnectX-7 has the same feature set as the ConnectX-6 adapter card.

Note: Software Steering is not supported over ConnectX-7. As such, OVS-DPDK is also not supported.

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

5.4-3.4.0.0

Bug Fixes

See Bug fixes.

5.4-3.1.0.0

ASAP2

CTC Metering

[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for per flow metering using OVS or TC, PPS, and BPS.

Slow Path Metering

[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for slow path metering on representor using OVS or TC, PPS, and BPS.

Core

VF LAG

[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to have physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond so that different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port.

In order to enable this feature, set this mode for both bonded devices through the below sysfs before the device is in switchdev mode:
echo "hash" > /sys/class/net/enp8s0f0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode

In order to have the legacy behaviour (queue affinity based selection), echo the following:
echo "queue_affinity" > /sys/class/net/enp8s0f0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode

This feature requires to set LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION to 1 with mlxconfig.

Single IRQ for PCI Function

[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for single IRQ for PCI function. To use a high number of VFs, a large amount of IRQs is required which the device cannot always support. This feature enables VFs to function with a minimum of a single IRQ instead of two.
This is done via dynamic MSIX feature. In case dynamic MSIX feature is not supported (old kernels), the following configuration will probe all VFs with single IRQ:
$ mlxconfig -d <pci_dev> s NUM_VF_MSIX=0 STRICT_VF_MSIX_NUM=1

Netdev

ethtool EEPROM Support for DSFP

[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for reading DSFP module information. The change includes adding new options to ethtool netlink EEPROM module read API to read a specific page and bank.

Bug Fixes

See .Bug Fixes in This Version v5.4-3.1.0.0-LTS.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to EN_OFED User Manual

Customer Affecting Changes

Customer Affection Change

Description

5.4-3.4.0.0

ar_mgr Subnet Manager Plugin

ar_mgr subnet manager plugin is no longer supported.

For adaptive routing and SHIELD subnet manager configuration, please see the MLNX_OFED user manual.

5.4-3.1.0.0

CUDA, UCX, HCOLL

For UCX-CUDA and hcoll-cuda, CUDA was upgraded from version 10.2 to 11.2.

