On This Page
Changes and New Features
The following are the new features and changes that were added in this version. The supported adapter cards are specified as follows:
|
Supported Cards
|
Description
|
All HCAs
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 Dx and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-6 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
ConnectX-4 and above
|
Supported in the following adapter cards unless specifically stated otherwise:
ConnectX-4 / ConnectX -4 Lx / ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx / ConnectX-7 / BlueField-2
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
5.4-3.6.8.1
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug fixes.
|
5.4-3.5.8.0
|
New Adapter Card Support
|
Added support for ConnectX-7 adapter cards. ConnectX-7 has the same feature set as the ConnectX-6 adapter card.
Note: Software Steering is not supported over ConnectX-7. As such, OVS-DPDK is also not supported.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug fixes.
|
5.4-3.4.0.0
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug fixes.
|
5.4-3.1.0.0
|
ASAP2
|
CTC Metering
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for per flow metering using OVS or TC, PPS, and BPS.
|
Slow Path Metering
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for slow path metering on representor using OVS or TC, PPS, and BPS.
|
Core
|
VF LAG
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to have physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond so that different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port.
In order to enable this feature, set this mode for both bonded devices through the below sysfs before the device is in switchdev mode:
In order to have the legacy behaviour (queue affinity based selection), echo the following:
This feature requires to set LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION to 1 with mlxconfig.
|
Single IRQ for PCI Function
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for single IRQ for PCI function. To use a high number of VFs, a large amount of IRQs is required which the device cannot always support. This feature enables VFs to function with a minimum of a single IRQ instead of two.
|
Netdev
|
ethtool EEPROM Support for DSFP
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for reading DSFP module information. The change includes adding new options to ethtool netlink EEPROM module read API to read a specific page and bank.
|
Bug Fixes
For additional information on the new features, please refer to EN_OFED User Manual
|
Customer Affection Change
|
Description
|
5.4-3.4.0.0
|
ar_mgr Subnet Manager Plugin
|
ar_mgr subnet manager plugin is no longer supported.
For adaptive routing and SHIELD subnet manager configuration, please see the MLNX_OFED user manual.
|
5.4-3.1.0.0
|
CUDA, UCX, HCOLL
|
For UCX-CUDA and hcoll-cuda, CUDA was upgraded from version 10.2 to 11.2.