Checksum Offload

CHECKSUM_COMPLETE: When the checksum validation cannot be done or fails, the driver still reports to the OS the calculated by hardware checksum value. This allows accelerating checksum validation in Linux Networking Stack, since it does not have to calculate the whole checksum including payload by itself.

Checksum Complete is passed to OS when both of the following is true:

Ethtool -k <DEV> shows rx-checksumming: on

Received IPv4/IPv6 non-TCP/UDP packet