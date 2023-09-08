Docker Using SR-IOV

In this mode, Docker engine is used to run containers along with SR-IOV networking plugin. To isolate the virtual devices, docker_rdma_sriov tool should be used. This mode is applicable to both InfiniBand and Ethernet link layers.

To obtain the plugin, visit: hub.docker.com/r/rdma/sriov-plugin

To install the docker_rdma_sriov tool, use the container tools installer available via hub.docker.com/r/rdma/container_tools_installer

For instructions on how to use Docker with SR-IOV, refer to Docker RDMA SRIOV Networking with ConnectX4/ConnectX5/ConnectX6 Community post.