NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation Rev 5.4-3.7.5.0 LTS  General Support

On This Page

General Support

Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version

ALIOS7.2

AArch64

4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.aarch64

BCLINUX7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

BCLINUX7.7

AArch64

4.19.25-203.el7.bclinux.aarch64

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.bclinux.x86_64

BCLINUX8.1

x86_64

4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64

Debian10.5

x86_64

4.19.0-10-amd64

Debian10.8

AArch64

5.4.56+

x86_64

5.4.56+

Debian9.11

AArch64

4.9.0-11-arm64

x86_64

4.9.0-11-amd64

Debian9.13

AArch64

5.4.56+

x86_64

4.19.36-8451399ecab9

EulerOS2.0sp10

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

EulerOS2.0sp5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.14.1.5.h591.eulerosv2r7.x86_64

EulerOS2.0sp8

AArch64

4.19.36-vhulk1907.1.0.h748.eulerosv2r8.aarch64

EulerOS2.0sp9

AArch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Fedora32

x86_64

5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64

KYLIN10

AArch64

4.19.90-17.ky10.aarch64

x86_64

4.19.90-17.ky10.x86_64

KYLIN10SP2

AArch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

x86_64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

Oracle Linux7.8

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux8.2

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64

Oracle Linux8.3

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64

OPENEULER20.03

AArch64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.aarch64

x86_64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.x86_64

OPENEULER20.03SP1

AArch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.oe1.aarch64

x86_64

4.19.90-2012.5.0.0054.oe1.x86_64

OPENEULER22.03

AArch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

x86_64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4

ppc64

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.4alternate

AArch64

4.11.0-44.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS7.5

ppc64

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate

AArch64

4.14.0-49.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS7.6

ppc64

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate

aarch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64

ppc64le

4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS7.7

ppc64

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.8

ppc64

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS7.9

ppc64

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64

ppc64le

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.0

AArch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.1

AArch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.2

AArch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.3

AArch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.4

AArch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-305.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS8.5

AArch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-348.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky8.6

AArch64

4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky8.7

AArch64

4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky8.8

AArch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

ppc64le

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le

x86_64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky9.0

AArch64

5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.aarch64

ppc64le

5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.ppc64le

x86_64

5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky9.1

AArch64

5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.aarch64

ppc64le

5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.ppc64le

x86_64

5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky9.2

AArch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

ppc64le

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le

x86_64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

SLES12SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

SLES12SP3

ppc64le

4.4.73-5-default

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

SLES12SP4

AArch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-94.41-default

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

SLES12SP5

AArch64

4.12.14-120-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-120-default

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

SLES15SP1

AArch64

4.12.14-195-default

ppc64le

4.12.14-195-default

x86_64

4.12.14-195-default

SLES15SP2

AArch64

5.3.18-22-default

ppc64le

5.3.18-22-default

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

SLES15SP3

AArch64

5.3.18-57-default

ppc64le

5.3.18-57-default

x86_64

5.3.18-57-default

SLES15SP4

AArch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

ppc64le

5.14.21-150400.22-default

x86_64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

SLES15SP5

AArch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

ppc64le

5.14.21-150500.53-default

x86_64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

Ubuntu14.04

x86_64

3.13.0-27-generic

Ubuntu16.04

ppc64le

4.4.0-21-generic

x86_64

4.4.0-21-generic

Ubuntu18.04

AArch64

4.15.0-20-generic

ppc64le

4.15.0-20-generic

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

Ubuntu20.04

AArch64

5.4.0-26-generic

ppc64le

5.4.0-26-generic

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Ubuntu21.04

x86_64

5.11.0-16-generic

Ubuntu22.04

AArch64

5.15.0-25-generic

ppc64le

5.15.0-25-generic

x86_64

5.15.0-25-generic

Citrix XenServer Host7.1

x86_64

4.4.0+2

Kernel 5.15

x86_64

5.15

Warning

32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_EN.

Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines

The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current version:

NIC

Windows Virtual Machine Type

Minimal WinOF Version

Protocol

ConnectX-4

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4 Lx

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-5 family

All Windows server editions

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-6 family

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

Support in ASAP2—Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing®

ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems

OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported Operating Systems

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current software package.

  • BCLinux 7.4

  • BCLinux 7.5

  • BCLinux 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.8

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.0

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.1

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.2

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.3

  • Fedora 31

  • Oracle Linux 7.4

  • Oracle Linux 7.6

  • Oracle Linux 7.7

  • Oracle Linux 7.8

  • Oracle Linux 8.1

  • Oracle Linux 8.2

  • SLES12 SP4

  • SLES12 SP5

  • SLES15 SP1

  • SLES15 SP2

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 19.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Up to kernel 5.10

OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current software package.

Adapter Card Type

Supported OSs

ConnectX

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

BlueField

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

ASAP2 Requirements

  • iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

  • Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch

ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

Supported NIC Firmware Versions

Warning

As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA NIC firmware versions:

NIC

Recommended Firmware Version

Additional Firmware Version Supported

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

12.28.2006

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.31.2006

14.31.1014

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.31.2006

16.31.1014

ConnectX-6

20.31.2354

20.31.2354

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.31.2006

22.31.1014

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.31.2006

26.31.1014

ConnectX-7

28.34.4000

N/A

BlueField®

18.31.2006

18.31.1014

BlueField-2

24.31.2006

24.31.1014

For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.

Warning

Please note that that firmware version xx.31.2006 was approved for use under OFED 5.4-3 LTS, although is it not available as a standalone version in the Firmware Downloads page.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in the current version:

  • ConnectX-2 adapter card

  • ConnectX-3 adapter card

  • ConnectX-3 Pro adapter card

  • Connect-IB adapter card

  • Soft-RoCE

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here