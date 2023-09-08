On This Page
- Supported Operating Systems
- Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines
- Support in ASAP2—Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing®
- Supported NIC Firmware Versions
- Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs
General Support
|
Operating System
|
Architecture
|
Default Kernel Version
|
ALIOS7.2
|
AArch64
|
4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.aarch64
|
BCLINUX7.5
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.6
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.7
|
AArch64
|
4.19.25-203.el7.bclinux.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.bclinux.x86_64
|
BCLINUX8.1
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64
|
Debian10.5
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-10-amd64
|
Debian10.8
|
AArch64
|
5.4.56+
|
x86_64
|
5.4.56+
|
Debian9.11
|
AArch64
|
4.9.0-11-arm64
|
x86_64
|
4.9.0-11-amd64
|
Debian9.13
|
AArch64
|
5.4.56+
|
x86_64
|
4.19.36-8451399ecab9
|
EulerOS2.0sp10
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
|
EulerOS2.0sp5
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-862.14.1.5.h591.eulerosv2r7.x86_64
|
EulerOS2.0sp8
|
AArch64
|
4.19.36-vhulk1907.1.0.h748.eulerosv2r8.aarch64
|
EulerOS2.0sp9
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
|
Fedora32
|
x86_64
|
5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64
|
KYLIN10
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-17.ky10.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-17.ky10.x86_64
|
KYLIN10SP2
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux7.8
|
x86_64
|
4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux7.9
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux8.2
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux8.3
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64
|
OPENEULER20.03
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.x86_64
|
OPENEULER20.03SP1
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.oe1.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2012.5.0.0054.oe1.x86_64
|
OPENEULER22.03
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.2
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.3
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.4
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.4alternate
|
AArch64
|
4.11.0-44.el7a.aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate
|
AArch64
|
4.14.0-49.el7a.aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate
|
aarch64
|
4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le
|
RHEL/CentOS7.7
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.8
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.9
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.0
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.1
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.2
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.3
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.4
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-305.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.5
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-348.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky8.6
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-372.9.1.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky8.7
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-425.3.1.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky8.8
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky9.0
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-70.13.1.el9_0.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky9.1
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-162.6.1.el9_1.x86_64
|
RHEL/Rocky9.2
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
|
SLES12SP2
|
x86_64
|
4.4.21-69-default
|
SLES12SP3
|
ppc64le
|
4.4.73-5-default
|
x86_64
|
4.4.73-5-default
|
SLES12SP4
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
SLES12SP5
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
SLES15SP1
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
SLES15SP2
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
SLES15SP3
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
SLES15SP4
|
AArch64
|
5.14.21-150400.22-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.14.21-150400.22-default
|
x86_64
|
5.14.21-150400.22-default
|
SLES15SP5
|
AArch64
|
5.14.21-150500.53-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.14.21-150500.53-default
|
x86_64
|
5.14.21-150500.53-default
|
Ubuntu14.04
|
x86_64
|
3.13.0-27-generic
|
Ubuntu16.04
|
ppc64le
|
4.4.0-21-generic
|
x86_64
|
4.4.0-21-generic
|
Ubuntu18.04
|
AArch64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
ppc64le
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
x86_64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
Ubuntu20.04
|
AArch64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
ppc64le
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
x86_64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
Ubuntu21.04
|
x86_64
|
5.11.0-16-generic
|
Ubuntu22.04
|
AArch64
|
5.15.0-25-generic
|
ppc64le
|
5.15.0-25-generic
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-25-generic
|
Citrix XenServer Host7.1
|
x86_64
|
4.4.0+2
|
Kernel 5.15
|
x86_64
|
5.15
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_EN.
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current version:
|
NIC
|
Windows Virtual Machine Type
|
Minimal WinOF Version
|
Protocol
|
ConnectX-4
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-5 family
|
All Windows server editions
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-6 family
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems
OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported Operating Systems
Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current software package.
BCLinux 7.4
BCLinux 7.5
BCLinux 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.4
RHEL/CentOS 7.5
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.7
RHEL/CentOS 7.8
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
Fedora 31
Oracle Linux 7.4
Oracle Linux 7.6
Oracle Linux 7.7
Oracle Linux 7.8
Oracle Linux 8.1
Oracle Linux 8.2
SLES12 SP4
SLES12 SP5
SLES15 SP1
SLES15 SP2
Ubuntu 16.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Ubuntu 19.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Up to kernel 5.10
OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs
Below is a list of all the operating systems that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current software package.
|
Adapter Card Type
|
Supported OSs
|
ConnectX
|
|
BlueField
|
ASAP2 Requirements
iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)
Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 NVIDIA openvswitch
ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards
ConnectX-5
ConnectX-6 Dx
As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA NIC firmware versions:
|
NIC
|
Recommended Firmware Version
|
Additional Firmware Version Supported
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
12.28.2006
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.31.2006
|
14.31.1014
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.31.2006
|
16.31.1014
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.31.2354
|
20.31.2354
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.31.2006
|
22.31.1014
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.31.2006
|
26.31.1014
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.34.4000
|
N/A
|
BlueField®
|
18.31.2006
|
18.31.1014
|
BlueField-2
|
24.31.2006
|
24.31.1014
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
Please note that that firmware version xx.31.2006 was approved for use under OFED 5.4-3 LTS, although is it not available as a standalone version in the Firmware Downloads page.
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in the current version:
ConnectX-2 adapter card
ConnectX-3 adapter card
ConnectX-3 Pro adapter card
Connect-IB adapter card
Soft-RoCE
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)