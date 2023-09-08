Release Notes
This long-term support (LTS) version 5.4-3.7.5.0 should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.4-x deployment while getting the following:
Critical bug fixes
Support for new major operating systems
For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.
Release Notes Update History
|
Version
|
Date
|
Description
|
5.4-3.7.5.0
|
June 22, 2023
|
Initial release of this document version.
As of MLNX_EN version 5.1-1.0.4.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
Release Notes contain the following sections:
The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/Adapter Card
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
BlueField-2
|
mlx5
|
|
BlueField
|
|
ConnectX-7
|
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-4
|
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
Package Contents
|
Package
|
Revision
|
Licenses
|
clusterkit
|
1.4.390-1.54375
|
BSD
|
dapl
|
2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.54375
|
Dual GPL/BSD/CPL
|
dpcp
|
1.1.25-1.54375
|
Proprietary
|
dump_pr
|
1.0-5.9.1.MLNX20210811.gb359a4e.54375
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
fabric-collector
|
1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.54375
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
hcoll
|
4.7.3208-1.54375
|
Proprietary
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.54375
|
BSD2+GPL2
|
ibsim
|
0.10-1.54375
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.148.MLNX20220418.g60b8156.54375
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
iser
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
isert
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
kernel-mft
|
4.21.0-102
|
Dual BSD/GPL
|
knem
|
1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.04.0.5.2.1
|
BSD and GPLv2
|
libvma
|
9.5.2-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
libxlio
|
1.0.6-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
mlnx-en
|
5.4-3.7.5.0.g5f79a79
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
5.13-1.54375
|
GPL
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
5.11.0-1.54375
|
GPL
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-nvme
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-tools
|
23.04-0.54375
|
GPLv2
|
mpi-selector
|
1.0.3-1.54375
|
BSD
|
mpitests
|
3.2.20-de56b6b.54375
|
BSD
|
mstflint
|
4.16.0-1.54375
|
GPL/BSD
|
multiperf
|
3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.54375
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
ofed-docs
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5
|
GPL/BSD
|
ofed-scripts
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5
|
GPL/BSD
|
openmpi
|
4.1.2a1-1.54375
|
BSD
|
opensm
|
5.11.0.MLNX20220418.fd3d650-0.1.54375
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
openvswitch
|
2.15.1-1.54375
|
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
|
perftest
|
4.5-0.17.g6f25f23.54375
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
rdma-core
|
54mlnx1-1.54375
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
rshim
|
2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d
|
GPLv2
|
sharp
|
2.7.0.MLNX20220426.703f9a40-1.54375
|
Proprietary
|
sockperf
|
3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.54375
|
BSD
|
srp
|
5.4-OFED.5.4.3.7.5.1
|
GPLv2
|
ucx
|
1.13.0-1.54375
|
BSD
|
xpmem
|
2.6.4-1.54375
|
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1