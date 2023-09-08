VXLAN Hardware Stateless Offloads

VXLAN offload is enabled by default for ConnectX-4 family devices running the minimum required firmware version and a kernel version that includes VXLAN support.



To confirm if the current setup supports VXLAN, run:

Copy Copied! ethtool -k $DEV | grep udp_tnl

Example:

Copy Copied! ethtool -k ens1f0 | grep udp_tnl tx-udp_tnl-segmentation: on

ConnectX-4 family devices support configuring multiple UDP ports for VXLAN offload. Ports can be added to the device by configuring a VXLAN device from the OS command line using the "ip" command.

Note: If you configure multiple UDP ports for offload and exceed the total number of ports supported by hardware, then those additional ports will still function properly, but will not benefit from any of the stateless offloads.

Example:

Copy Copied! ip link add vxlan0 type vxlan id 10 group 239.0 . 0.10 ttl 10 dev ens1f0 dstport 4789 ip addr add 192.168 . 4.7 / 24 dev vxlan0 ip link set up vxlan0

Note: dstport' parameters are not supported in Ubuntu 14.4.

The VXLAN ports can be removed by deleting the VXLAN interfaces.

Example: