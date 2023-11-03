Bug Fixes in This Version
Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Description
|
3484175
|
Description: The driver conducted a recovery without considering whether the device is in teardown or probe flow, causing the kernel to crash.
|
Keywords: Core, Recovery
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3440491
|
Description: High storage IO latency that occurred while establishing a large number of rdma_cm connections by setting the rdma_cm RoCE static rate to 0.
|
Keywords: RDMA, Static Rate
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3491146
|
Description: "rdma res show qp" returns an unexpected "Invalid argument" error when there's a large number of QPs.
|
Keywords: RDMA Tool, QP
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.1.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3428773
|
Description: A soft lockup causes call trace. Upgraded knem to support RHEL 8.7, to avoid this issue.
|
Keywords: Installation, knem, RHEL 8.7
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3485679
|
Description: In some systems with multiple ConnectX adapters, after loading the mlx5_core drivers, a system may hang in the middle of the boot process.
|
Keywords: Installation, Boot, ConnectX Adapters
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3440362
|
Description: Reading tir-dir or indir-tir from Sysfs causes kernel to crash.
|
Keywords: Sysfs
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
3432282
|
Description: On some occasions, when the active channel is paired with a remote Non-Uniform Memory Access (NUMA), PCI retransmission may occur due to lack of ordering.
Added support for using Relaxed Ordering in VFs directly and in VFs assigned to QEMU. Relaxed Ordering improves performance on certain setups. Until now, it could be used only in PFs.
|
Keywords: Performance, VF
|
Discovered in Release: 5.8-2.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-3.0.7.0
|
|
3344682
|
Description: If there are multiple encapsulations and not all neighbors are valid, the kernel will go into panic mode.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Kernel Panic
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-2.0.3.0
|
3350185
|
Description: IRQ naming was incorrect for mlx5 interfaces.
From now on, the IRQ naming on an inactive channel will be indexed from 0-(n-1).
|
Keywords: Core, IRQ Naming
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-2.0.3.0
|
3333920
|
Description: Changing traffic class via the sysfs while modifying QPs in parallel, causes a deadlock.
|
Keywords: RDMA, TC, Sysfs, QP
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8-2.0.3.0
|
|
3253500
|
Description: The redundant freeing of a list item could lead to memory corruption, potentially causing the application to crash or incorrect traffic handling.
|
Keywords: Steering, Memory Corruption, List, Pattern/Argument
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
3214161
|
Description: The knem-dkms package explicitly requires GCC to build the knem driver (at install times). Under some circumstances, on Debian systems, the apt install method may result in a system that has only gcc-<version> (e.g., gcc-10) installed.
|
Keywords: Installation, Debian, GCC
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
3230613
|
Description: Installing MLNX_OFED_LINUX on an Ubuntu system with CUDA (version < 11.6) may result in an automatic installation of the ucx-cuda package that will fail with an error message in the log file ucx-cuda.debinstall.log about missing dependencies.
|
Keywords: Installation, Ubuntu, CUDA
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
3235521
|
Description: The host driver probe did not check whether there are existing SFs which are present in the device, causing the host driver to not recreate those SFs.
|
Keywords: Core, Scalable Functions
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
3228357
|
Description: If there are multiple encapsulations and not all neighbors are valid, the kernel will go into panic mode.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, Encapsulation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2, 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
3232445
|
Description: When using BlueField with old kernels, multiple OVS meter do not work.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, BlueField, Meter, OVS, Offload
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.1.2.1
|
|
3234066
|
Description: When configuring IPsec full offload, after sending traffic for approximately 30 minutes, the traffic stops at some point and the connection gets lost.
|
Keywords: Steering, SMFS, Matcher Disconnect
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3179535
|
Description: SMFS will try to merge flow rules with the same matching criteria (as they share the same matcher) into one multi-destination rule.
If merging fails, the matcher is disconnected by mistake.
|
Keywords: Steering, SMFS, Matcher Disconnect
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3214198
|
Description: ibv_reg_mr for huge pages was optimized in kernel >= 5.12
|
Keywords: RDMA, ibv_reg_mr
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
2984134
|
Description: Moving to SwitchDev mode while deleting namespace over Linux-6.0 can sometimes cause a deadlock.
|
Keywords: RDMA, SwitchDev
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3106228
|
Description: A net device validation issue prevented running IPv6 traffic using an RDMA communication manager between two interfaces on same host with same subnet.
|
Keywords: RDMA, IPv6, Communication Manager
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3151843
|
Description: In mlx5dv_mkey_check manpage, there is an inaccurate description of signature error handling flow.
|
Keywords: RDMA, manpage
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3229002
|
Description: Creating and deleting MRs, caused a kernel slab cache leak issue.
|
Keywords: RDMA, Cache
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3236217
|
Description: The rdma res show cm_id command does not list all cm_ids when some of them are in LISTEN state.
|
Keywords: RDMA, cm_ids
|
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3146128
|
Description: In older kernel version, PTP was not supported over VLAN interfaces.
|
Keywords: NetDev, PTP, VLAN
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
2969772
|
Description: HW-GRO feature was blocked due to firmware limitations.
|
Keywords: NetDev, HW-GRO
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3096393
|
Description: STP packets failed to be transmitted.
|
Keywords: NetDev, STP
|
Discovered in Release: 5.5-1.0.3.2
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3236984
|
Description: When using sysfs to read the hash function used to distribute the traffic between the TIRs (Transport Interface Receive), on occasion, the server crashed.
|
Keywords: NetDev, sysfs
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3126000
|
Description: Upgrading from version 5.6-2 to 5.7 failed.
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-2.0.9.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3230524
|
Description: Building with KMP enabled fails due to missing packages. OFED packages will now be built with KMP disabled.
|
Keywords: Installation, KMP
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3158725
|
Description: The script install.pl, used for (re)building kernel modules, used the name "kernel-source" as the package of the kernel-source on SLES systems.
|
Keywords: Installation, SLES
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3142212
|
Description: Starting firmware version xx.34.0350, a new NVCONFIG has been added to the ARM side only: MANAGEMENT_PF_MODE.
If this config is on, the user will see a PCI Function (PF) which failed to probe:
|
Keywords: Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3174928
|
Description: Using a 1-CPU system casues possible command flush deadlock.
|
Keywords: Core
|
Discovered in Release: 5.6-1.0.3.3
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3228721/3228357
|
Description: An incorrect termination table was used with the uplink-to-uplink forward rule.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, eSwitch
|
Discovered in Release: 5.7-1.0.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1
|
3220120
|
Description: In old kernels, when a VXLAN tunnel is set up on one OVS bridge and PF is up on another OVS bridge, traffic does not offload as expected.
|
Keywords: ASAP2, VXLAN
|
Discovered in Release: 5.4-3.0.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: 5.8- 1.0.1.1