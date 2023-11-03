NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Performance Related Issues

Performance Related Issues

Issue

Cause

Solution

The driver works but the transmit and/or receive data rates are not optimal.

-

These recommendations may assist with gaining immediate improvement:

  1. Confirm PCI link negotiated uses its maximum capability

  2. Stop the IRQ Balancer service:

    /etc/init.d/irq_balancer stop

  3. Start mlnx_affinity service:

    mlnx_affinity start

For best performance practices, please refer to the "Performance Tuning Guide for NVIDIA Network Adapters".

Out of the box throughput performance in Ubuntu14.04 is not optimal and may achieve results below the line rate in 40GE link speed.

IRQ affinity is not set properly by the irq_balancer

For additional performance tuning, please refer to Performance Tuning Guide.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 3, 2023
content here