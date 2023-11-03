NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
Note

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

This LTS version should be used by customers who would like to utilize ConnectX-4 adapter cards and above and keep using sable 5.8-x deployment while getting the following:

  • Critical bug fixes

  • Support for new major operating systems

For other use cases, it is recommended to use the latest 5.x version.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

5.8-3.0.7.0

July 9, 2023

Third update of 5.8 LTS branch.
Warning

As of MLNX_EN version 5.1-1.0.4.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.8.428-1.58307

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.5.58307

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.37-1.58307

BSD-3-Clause

dump_pr

1.0-5.13.0.MLNX20221016.gac314ef.58307

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.8.3220-1.58307

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.58307

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.58307

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.156.MLNX20221016.g4aceb16.58307

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.4.1

GPLv2

isert

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.4.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.22.1-307

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx2-OFED.23.07.0.2.2.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.7.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

2.0.7-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

5.8-3.0.7.0.g65e3aec

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.18-1.58307

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.19.0-1.58307

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.7.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

5.8.0-1.lts.58307

GPLv2

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.58307

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.58307

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-de56b6b.58307

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.58307

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.58307

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.7

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.7

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.5a1-1.58307

BSD

opensm

5.13.0.MLNX20221016.10d3954-0.1.58307

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.2-1.58307

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.5-0.18.gfcddfe0.58307

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

58mlnx43-1.58307

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.6-18.g955dbef

GPLv2

sharp

3.1.1.MLNX20221122.c93d7550-1.58307

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.58307

BSD

srp

5.8-OFED.5.8.3.0.4.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.14.0-1.58307

BSD

xpmem

2.6.4-1.58307

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

