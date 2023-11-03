NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA MLNX_EN Documentation v5.8-3.0.7.0 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools

Uninstalling MLNX_EN Using the YUM and apt-get Tools

Use the script /usr/sbin/mlnx_en_uninstall.sh to uninstall MLNX_EN package.

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 3, 2023
content here