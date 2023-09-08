Appliance Event Notifications

gateway (config) # show email events

Failure events for which emails will be sent:

expected-shutdown: Expected system shutdown

process-crash: A process in the system has crashed

unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdown Informational events for which emails will be sent:

cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high

cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels

disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high

disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels

disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low

disk-space-ok: Filesystem free space is back in the normal range

liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung

memusage-high: Memory usage has risen too high

memusage-ok: Memory usage has fallen back to acceptable levels

netusage-high: Network utilization has risen too high

netusage-ok: Network utilization has fallen back to acceptable levels

paging-high: Paging activity has risen too high

paging-ok: Paging activity has fallen back to normal levels

process-exit: A process in the system unexpectedly exited

user-login: A user has logged into the system

user-logout: A user has logged out of the system All events for which autosupport emails will be sent:

