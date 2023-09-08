Appliance Statistics and Alarms

show stats sample <sample-id> data [group name <group-name> [counter <counter-name>] ] [max-samples {<max-samples> | all}] Displays history of counter values (i.e. collected information for a sample).

Syntax Description sample-id Sample name for which report file should be generated. cpu_util CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

disk_device_io Storage device I/O statistics

disk_io Operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

fs_mnt_bytes Filesystem usage: bytes

fs_mnt_inodes Filesystem usage: inodes

interface Network interface statistics

intf_util Network interface utilization: bytes

memory System memory utilization: bytes

paging Paging activity: page faults

interface Allows limiting output to a particular interface’s counters

group Allows limiting output to a particular group of counters

counter Allows limiting output to a particular counter. This option is available only if the option interface or group is chosen.

max-samples Allows choosing a number of counter records to display. Range: 1-1000 records. The “all” option is meant for all available records. By default, 20 counter records are displayed.

Default N/A

Configuration Mode Any command mode

History 8.0.0100

Example

gateway (config) # show stats sample memory data Sampling data for Memory utilization:

Physical memory utilization:

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name Timestamp Value

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:04:43 84215872

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:04:23 84215840

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:04:03 84215808

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:03:43 84216068

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:03:23 84215972

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:03:03 84216352

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:02:44 84215536

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:02:23 84216500

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:02:03 84216452

Free_physical_memory_(kB) 2022/12/13 12:01:44 84215668 ...

Related Commands