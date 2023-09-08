On This Page
- File System
- Configuration Files
- configuration audit
- configuration auto-upload
- configuration copy
- configuration delete
- configuration fetch
- configuration jump-start
- configuration merge
- configuration move
- configuration new
- configuration revert
- configuration switch-to
- configuration text fetch
- configuration text file
- configuration text generate
- configuration upload
- configuration write
- write
- show configuration
- show configuration auto-upload
- show running-config
Configuration Management Commands
debug generate dump
|
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # debug generate dump
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands.
file debug-dump
|
file debug-dump {delete {<filename>} | email {<filename>} | upload {<filename>} <URL>}
Manipulates debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes a debug dump file.
|
|
Emails a debug dump file to pre-configured recipients for “informational events”.
|
upload
|
Uploads a debug dump file to a remote host.
|
URL
|
The URL to the remote host. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-gateway-112104-20114052-091707.tgz
|
Related Commands
|
show files debug-dump
|
Notes
file stats
|
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete <filename>
|
Deletes a stats report file.
|
move <source filename> <destination filename>
|
Renames a stats report file.
|
upload <filename> <URL>
|
Uploads a stats report file. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # file stats move memory-1.csv memory-2.csv
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
file tcpdump
|
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete <filename>
|
Deletes a stats report file.
|
upload <filename> <URL>
|
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # file tcmpdump delete my-tcpdump-file.txt
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
|
Notes
file eula upload
|
file eula upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the End User License Agreement to a specified remote location.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The End User License Agreement
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # file eula upload MLNX-GW_EULA.pdf ? <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
|
Related Commands
|
license
|
Notes
|
N/A
file open-source-licenses upload
|
file open-source-licenses upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the Open Source Licenses file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The Open Source Licenses file
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # file open-source-licenses upload Open_Source_Licenses.txt scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Related Commands
|
license
|
Notes
|
N/A
file help-docs upload
|
file help-docs upload <filename> <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
Uploads OS documentation to a specified remote location.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The file to upload to a remote host.
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file help-docs upload
MLNX-GW_User_Manual.pdf <scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
reload
|
reload [force immediate | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
force immediate
|
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy.
|
halt
|
Shuts down the system.
|
nonconfirm
|
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # reload
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
reset factory
|
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic] | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
|
Syntax Description
|
keep-all-config
|
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, known hosts.
|
keep-basic
|
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
|
only-config
|
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
|
halt
|
The system is halted after this process completes.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # reset factory
Warning - confirming will cause system reboot.
|
Related Commands
|
reload
|
Notes
|
configuration new factory
|
configuration new <filename> factory
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # no configuration new my_file factory
|
Related Commands
|
configuration new factory
|
Notes
show files debug-dump
|
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
show files stats
|
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
file stats
|
Notes
show files system
|
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
detail
|
Displays more detailed information on file-system.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show files tcpdump
|
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
configuration audit
|
configuration audit max-changes <number>
Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-changes
|
Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change.
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration audit max-changes 100
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
configuration auto-upload
|
configuration auto-upload remote-url
Sets the remote URL to upload for automated backup.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration auto-upload remote-url “scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1”
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration auto-upload
|
Notes
|
If this feature is set, after every configuration write it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
configuration copy
|
configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>
Copies a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Name of source file.
|
dest-name
|
Name of destination file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration copy initial.bak example
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
configuration delete
|
configuration delete <filename>
Deletes a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file to delete
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration delete example
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration fetch
|
configuration fetch <URL> [<name>]
Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
Supported formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
name
|
The name of the configuration file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration fetch scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
|
Related Commands
|
configuration switch-to
|
Notes
|
configuration jump-start
|
configuration jump-start
Runs the initial-configuration wizard.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration jump-start
|
Related Commands
|
configuration switch-to
|
Notes
|
configuration merge
|
configuration merge <filename>
Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file from which to merge settings.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration merge new-config-file
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
configuration move
|
configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>
Renames a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Name of file to rename.
|
dest-name
|
New name of renamed file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show configuration files
gateway (config) # configuration move example1 example2
gateway (config) # show configuration files
example2 initial initial.bak initial.prev
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration new
|
configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]
Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Names for new configuration file.
|
factory
|
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
keep-basic
|
Keeps licenses and host keys.
|
keep-connect
|
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).
|
Default
|
Keeps licenses and host keys
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show configuration files
gateway (config) # configuration new example2
gateway (config) # show configuration files
example2 initial initial.bak initial.prev
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration revert
|
configuration revert {factory [keep-basic | keep-connect]| saved}
Reverts the system configuration to a previous state.
|
Syntax Description
|
factory
|
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
keep-basic
|
Keeps licenses and host keys.
|
keep-connect
|
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).
|
saved
|
Reverts running configuration to last saved configuration.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration revert saved
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration switch-to
|
configuration switch-to <filename>
Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show configuration files
gateway (config) # configuration gateway-to newcon no-reboot
gateway (config) # show configuration files
initial
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration text fetch
|
configuration text fetch <URL> [apply [discard | fail-continue | filename | overwrite | verbose] | filename <filename> | overwrite [apply | filename <filename>]]
Fetches a text configuration file (list of CLI commands) from a specified URL.
|
Syntax Description
|
apply
|
Applies the file to the running configuration (i.e. executes the commands in it). This option has the following parameters:
|
filename
|
Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file.
|
overwrite
|
Downloads the file and saves it using the same name it had on the server. This option has the following parameters:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration text fetch scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
configuration text file
|
configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] [reboot] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}
Performs operations on text-based configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename <file>
|
Specifies the filename.
|
apply
|
Applies the configuration on the system.
|
fail-continue
|
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail.
|
verbose
|
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors.
|
delete
|
Deletes the file.
|
rename <filename>
|
Renames the file.
|
upload <URL>
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
reboot
|
Write the configuration and reboot after successful execution.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration text file my-config-file delete
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
configuration text generate
|
configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}
Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Generates from currently active configuration.
|
running
|
Uses running configuration.
|
saved
|
Uses saved configuration.
|
file <filename>
|
Generates from inactive saved configuration.
|
save
|
Saves new file to local persistent storage.
|
upload <URL>
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration text generate file initial.prev save example
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
configuration upload
|
configuration upload {timestamp} {active | <name>} <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename>
Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Upload the active configuration file.
|
timestamp
|
Will append the timestamp to the filename uploaded to remote.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration upload active scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
No configuration file may have the name “active” or “timestamp”.
configuration write
|
configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]
Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration locally (same as “write memory local”).
|
to <filename>
|
Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.
|
no-switch
|
Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # configuration write
|
Related Commands
|
write
|
Notes
write
|
write {memory [local] | terminal}
Saves or displays the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
memory
|
Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as “configuration write”.
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as “configuration write local”.
|
terminal
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as “show running-config”.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # write terminal
|
Related Commands
|
show running-config
|
Notes
show configuration
|
show configuration [audit | files [<filename>] | running | text files]
Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.
|
Syntax Description
|
audit
|
Displays settings for configuration change auditing.
|
files [<filename>]
|
Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified.
|
running
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as the command “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.
|
text files
|
Displays names of available text-based configuration files.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show configuration
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show configuration auto-upload
|
show configuration auto-upload
Shows the automated backup settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show configuration auto-upload
|
Related Commands
|
configuration auto-upload remote-url
|
Notes
|
If this feature is set. After every configuration write, it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
show running-config
|
show running-config [expanded | diff | diff <config_file_name>]
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
expanded
|
Displays commands in expanded format without compressing ranges.
|
diff
|
Displays delta between saved config file (active by default) and running-config.
|
config_file_name
|
Displays delta between the specified saved config file and running-config.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show running-config diff
Only in running-config:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|