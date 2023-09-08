Configuring Partition Keys (PKEYs)
Configure partition keys on the Skyway appliance.
#### pkey_id = [
1, 7ffe] (hex)
Configuring partition keys on the subnet manager.
ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> pkey 0x<pkey_id> ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> ipoib ib
switch(config) # ib partition <partition name> member ALL type full
Example:
ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 pkey
0x1ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 ipoib ib
switch(config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 member ALL type full
Configure PKEY on the InfiniBand host.
#### pkey_full = pkey_id (hex) +
8000(hex) echo
"0x<pkey_full>"> /sys/
class/net/ib<interface_number>/create_child ifconfig ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full> up ifconfig ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full> <Ib host pkey port ip> netmask <netmask> ip route add <eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip> ip route add <gw eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip>
Example:
echo
"0x8001"> /sys/
class/net/ib1/create_child ifconfig ib1.
8001up ifconfig ib1.
8001
111.222.
62.11netmask
255.255.
255.0ip route add
2.2.
2.0/
24via
111.222.
62.1ip route add
192.168.
1.0/
24via
111.222.
62.1Warning
Note that this example shows how to configure PKEY that has an ID of 0x1 (0x8001 in hex === 8000+pkeyID). When configuring other PKEYs on the InfiniBand host, make sure to add 8000 to the PKEY ID.
Configure the Skyway appliance.
gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> gateway (config
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id>) # exit gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> ip address <Gw pkey port ip> <netmask> gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey 0x<pkey_id> virtual ip address <Gw pkey port virtual ip> <netmask> gateway (config) # configuration write
Example:
gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1gateway (config
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1) # exit gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1ip address
111.222.
62.2
255.255.
255.0gateway (config) #
interfaceib port-channel
1pkey
0x1virtual ip address
111.222.
62.1
255.255.
255.0gateway (config) # configuration write
Add routes on the Ethernet host.
ip route add <pkey subnet>/<netmask> via <eth router port ip>
Example:
ip route add
111.222.
62.0/
24via <eth router port ip>
Add routes on the Ethernet router.
ip route <pkey subnet>/<netmask> <gw eth pc ip>
Example:
ip route
111.222.
62.0/
24<gw eth pc>