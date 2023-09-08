Management Interfaces

Warning

If a user connects through SSH, runs the wizard and turns off DHCP, the connection is immediately terminated as the management interface loses its IP address.

Copy Copied! localhost># ssh admin@<ip-address> NVIDIA Gateway Management Password: NVIDIA Gateway NVIDIA configuration wizard Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes Step 1 : Hostname? [my-gateway] Step 2 : Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface ? [yes] no <localhost>#

In this case the serial connection should be used.