MLNX-GW—Document Revision History
Version 8.1.43xx, June 2023 LTS
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Version 8.1.41xx, December 2022 LTS
Added
The section "Statistic and Alarms"
Version 8.1.40xx, October 2022
Added:
The section "VF Hashing"
The command "gw vf-hash-policy"
The command "show gw vf-hash-policy"
The section "Control Plane Policing (CoPP)"
Version 8.1.30xx, July 2022
Added:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey description"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey mtu"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey ip address"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief"
The command "show gw ha pkeys"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib port-channel"
Added note in the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
Version 8.1.20xx, March 2022
Added:
Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section
Version 8.1.11xx
Added:
The subsection "Multiple IP Subnets"
Removed:
The option "no-reboot" from the command "configuration switch-to"
Version 8.1.10xx
Added:
The command "password"
The command "show password hardening"
Updated:
The options of the command "slogin" in the ".MLNX-GW—UI Commands List v6.8-3.10.1000" section
Version 8.1.05xx
Added:
High Availability Commands in the "MLNX-GW—Routing Overview" section
HA Configuration Instructions in the "Networkwide Deployment Guidelines" section
Version 8.0.31xx
Updated:
The section Automated Periodic Backup
Version 8.0.30xx
Added:
The command "file open-source-licenses upload"
Updated:
Updated the "terminal sysrq enable" command to be disabled by default
Version 8.0.2300
Added:
Note in the command "show interfaces ib"
The command "interface ib port-channel virtual ip address"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel"
Removed:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel mtu"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel description"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel ip address"
Version 8.0.1610
Added:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel mtu"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel description"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel ip address"
Updated:
Note in the command "show interfaces ethernet"
Note in the command "show interfaces ib"
Version 8.0.1602
Added:
Note in the command "interface ethernet port-channel mtu" in "MLNX-GW—IP Routing Overview" section
Note in the command "interface ib port-channel mtu " in "MLNX-GW—IP Routing Overview" section
Updated:
The section ".MLNX-GW—Getting Started v6.9-3.10.1100"