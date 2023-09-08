NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway Appliance v8.1.4300 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
MLNX-GW—Document Revision History

Version 8.1.43xx, June 2023 LTS

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Version 8.1.41xx, December 2022 LTS

Added

Version 8.1.40xx, October 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.30xx, July 2022

Added:

Version 8.1.20xx, March 2022

Added:

  • Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section

Version 8.1.11xx

Added:

Removed:

Version 8.1.10xx

Added:

Updated:

Version 8.1.05xx

Added:

  • High Availability Commands in the "MLNX-GW—Routing Overview" section

  • HA Configuration Instructions in the "Networkwide Deployment Guidelines" section

Version 8.0.31xx

Updated:

Version 8.0.30xx

Added:

Updated:

Version 8.0.2300

Added:

Removed:

Version 8.0.1610

Added:

Updated:

Version 8.0.1602

Added:

Updated:
