MLNX-GW—JSON API Commands
json-gw enable
|
json-gw enable
Enables the JSON API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # json-gw enable
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
|
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>
Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).
|
Syntax Description
|
timeout-value
|
Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
show json-gw
|
show json-gw
Displays the JSON API setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
json-gw enable
|
Notes