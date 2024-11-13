Appendix: BIOS Configuration in 8.0.1xxx Software Version

Connect a VGA monitor and USB keyboard directly to the Skyway appliance.

To enter the BIOS, reboot the Skyway appliance, and press <DEL> during bootup until the BIOS window pops up.

Go to “Server Mgmt.” tab → “BMC network configuration” The “Station IP address” is the address of the IPMI controller. May need to configure DHCP to provide a lease for the MAC address. The Skyway appliance has 2 LAN ports that can be used for IPMI, see image below.

Use the following IPMI command to remotely access serial console (user and password should be “admin” by default): Copy Copied! ipmitool -I lanplus -H <IPMI_CONTROLLER_IP> -U <user> -P <password> sol activate Example: Copy Copied! ipmitool -I lanplus -H 10.7 . 113.60 -U admin -P admin sol activate