Appendix: Enhancing System Security According to NIST SP 800-131A

Our switch systems, by default, work with NIST SP 800-131A, as described in the table below.

This appendix describes how to enhance the security of a system in order to comply with the NIST SP 800-131A standard. This standard is a document which defines cryptographically “acceptable” technologies. This document explains how to protect against possible cryptographic vulnerabilities in the system by using secure methods. Because of compatibility issues, this security state is not the default of the system and it should be manually set.

Warning Some protocols, however, cannot be operated in a manner that complies with the NIST SP 800-131A standard.