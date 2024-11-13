NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway v8.2.1000
Configuring Partition Keys (PKEYs)

  1. Configure partition keys on the Skyway appliance.

    #### pkey_id = [1, 7ffe]  (hex)

  2. Configuring partition keys on the subnet manager.

    ib switch (config) # ib partition <partition name> pkey 0x<pkey_id>
ib switch (config) # ib partition  <partition name> ipoib
ib switch (config) # ib partition <partition name> member ALL type full

    Example:

    ib switch (config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 pkey 0x1
ib switch (config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 ipoib
ib switch (config) # ib partition pkey_0x1 member ALL type full

  3. Configure PKEY on the InfiniBand host.

    #### pkey_full = pkey_id (hex) + 8000 (hex)
echo "0x<pkey_full>" > /sys/class/net/ib<interface_number>/create_child                                  
ifconfig ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full> up
ifconfig  ib<interface_number>.< pkey_full>  <Ib host pkey port ip> netmask <netmask>
ip route add <eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip>
ip route add <gw eth subnet> via <Gw pkey port virtual ip>

    Example:

    echo "0x8001" > /sys/class/net/ib1/create_child
ifconfig ib1.8001 up
ifconfig ib1.8001 111.222.62.11 netmask 255.255.255.0
ip route add 2.2.2.0/24 via 111.222.62.1
ip route add 192.168.1.0/24 via 111.222.62.1

    Note

    Note that this example shows how to configure PKEY that has an ID of 0x1 (0x8001 in hex === 8000+pkeyID). When configuring other PKEYs on the InfiniBand host, make sure to add 8000 to the PKEY ID.

  4. Configure the Skyway appliance.

    gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x<pkey_id>
gateway (config interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x<pkey_id>) # exit
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x<pkey_id> ip address <Gw pkey port ip> <netmask>
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x<pkey_id> virtual ip address <Gw pkey port virtual ip> <netmask>
gateway (config) # configuration write

    Example:

    gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1
gateway (config interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1) # exit
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 ip address 111.222.62.2 255.255.255.0
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 virtual ip address 111.222.62.1 255.255.255.0
gateway (config) # configuration write

  5. Add routes on the Ethernet host.

    ip route add <pkey subnet>/<netmask> via <eth router port ip>

    Example:

    ip route add 111.222.62.0/24 via <eth router port ip>

  6. Add routes on the Ethernet router.

    ip route <pkey subnet>/<netmask>  <gw eth pc ip>

    Example:

    ip route 111.222.62.0 /24 <gw eth pc>

