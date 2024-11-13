Configuring the Gateway for the First Time

Type “y” and then press <Enter>.

This configuration must be performed the first time the gateway is operated or after resetting the gateway to the factory defaults.

Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.

To accept the default hostname, press <Enter>.

Typing “no” (no DHCP) will offer the use of the “zeroconf” configuration or not. For the use of Zeroconf, type "yes" and the session will continue. If “no” (no Zeroconf) is typed, enter a static IP and the session will continue.

Typing “yes” will have the DHCP server assign the IP address

Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the gateway (mgmt0 is the management port of the gateway).

Type “no” to not enable IPv6 (Step 4 will be skipped)

Type "yes" to enable enable IPv6.

Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports.

Type "no" to disable

Type "yes" to enable

Perform this step to enable StateLess address autoconfig on external management port.

Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the MGMT0 interface.

Perform this step to enable/disable password hardening on your machine. If enabled, new passwords will be checked upon configured restrictions. If you wish to enable it, type “yes” and press . If you wish to disable it, enter “no”

An admin password must be entered upon initial configuration. Due to California Senate Bill No. 327, this stage is required and cannot be skipped.

To avoid illegal access to the machine, type a password and press <Enter>.

Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.

You have entered the following information: Hostname: <gateway name> Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface: yes Enable IPv6: yes Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface: yes Enable DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface: no Enable password hardening: yes Admin password (Enter to leave unchanged): (CHANGED) To change an answer, enter the step number to return to. Otherwise hit <enter> to save changes and exit. Choice: <Enter> Configuration changes saved. To return to the wizard from the CLI, enter the “configuration jump-start” command from configuration mode. Launching CLI... <gateway name> [standalone: master] >