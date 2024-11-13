MLNX-GW—Document Revision History
Version 8.2.10xx, July 2023
Updated
The section "Cryptography and Encryption"
Version 8.1.60xx, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
Version 8.1.50xx, January 2023
Added
The section "Statistic and Alarms"
Version 8.1.40xx, October 2022
Added:
The section "VF Hashing"
The command "gw vf-hash-policy"
The command "show gw vf-hash-policy"
The section "Control Plane Policing (CoPP)"
Version 8.1.30xx, July 2022
Added:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey description"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey mtu"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey ip address"
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief"
The command "show gw ha pkeys"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib"
Added note in the command "show interfaces ib port-channel"
Added note in the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
Version 8.1.20xx, March 2022
Added:
Example of "Skyway Connectivity to the Ethernet Using L2 Ethernet Switches" in the "Getting Started" section
Version 8.1.11xx
Added:
The subsection "Multiple IP Subnets"
Removed:
The option "no-reboot" from the command "configuration switch-to"
Version 8.1.10xx
Added:
The command "password"
The command "show password hardening"
Updated:
The options of the command "slogin" in the UI Commands List
Version 8.1.05xx
Added:
High Availability Commands in the "MLNX-GW—Routing Overview" section
HA Configuration Instructions in the "Networkwide Deployment Guidelines" section
Version 8.0.31xx
Updated:
The section Automated Periodic Backup
Version 8.0.30xx
Added:
The command "file open-source-licenses upload"
Updated:
Updated the "terminal sysrq enable" command to be disabled by default
Version 8.0.2300
Added:
Note in the command "show interfaces ib"
The command "interface ib port-channel virtual ip address"
The command "show interfaces ib port-channel"
Removed:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel mtu"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel description"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel ip address"
Rev 8.0.1610
Added:
The command "interface ib port-channel pkey"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel shutdown"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel mtu"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel description"
PKEY option to the command "interface ib port-channel ip address"
Updated:
Note in the command "show interfaces ethernet"
Note in the command "show interfaces ib"
Rev 8.0.1602
Added:
Note in the command "interface ethernet port-channel mtu" in "Routing Overview" section
Note in the command "interface ib port-channel mtu " in "Routing Overview" section
Updated:
The section "Getting Started"