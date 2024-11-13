On This Page
- Ethernet Interfaces
- InfiniBand Interface
- show interfaces ib
- show interfaces ib port-channel
- show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate
- interface ib shutdown
- interface ib port-channel shutdown
- interface ib port-channel description
- interface ib port-channel mtu
- interface ib port-channel ip address
- interface ib port-channel virtual ip address
- PKEY InfiniBand Interface
- interface ib port-channel pkey
- interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
- interface ib port-channel pkey description
- interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
- interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
- interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
- show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
- show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
- show gw ha pkeys
- Routing and ECMP
- IP Diagnostic Tools
- High Availability
- VF Hashing Policy
MLNX-GW Routing Overview
The following pages provide information on configuring IP routing (L3) protocols and features.
show interfaces ethernet
|
show interfaces ethernet [<interface>]
Displays information on Ethernet interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added notes
|
8.0.3000
|
Updated example to reflect port channel field
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/2
Eth1/2:
Admin state : Enabled
Rx:
Tx:
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
|
Notes
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel [<port-channel>]
Displays information on Ethernet port-channel interfaces.If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Ethernet port-channels.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ethernet port-channel 1
Admin state : Enabled
Rx:
Tx:
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
interface ethernet shutdown
|
interface ethernet <interface> shutdown
no interface ethernet <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables Ethernet physical interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet
interface ethernet port-channel shutdown
|
Notes
|
For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/2”
interface ethernet port-channel shutdown
|
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
Disables/Enables Ethernet port-channel interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
interface ethernet shutdown
|
Notes
|
interface ethernet port-channel
|
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> description <description>
no interface ethernet port-channel <description> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removed a description for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
|
Description
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 description
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
|
Notes
|
For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1
interface ethernet port-channel mtu
|
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
|
Frame-size
|
The range of the entry is: 1500-9216
|
Default
|
1500
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1600
|
Added note
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 mtu 1600
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
|
Notes
|
interface ethernet port-channel ip address
|
interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ethernet port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
LAG number whose properties to display (e.g., : 1).
|
Ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
mask
|
There are two possible ways to the mask:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1600
|
Added note
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ethernet port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
|
Notes
|
show interfaces ib
|
show interfaces ib [<interface>]
Displays information on Infiniband interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added note
|
8.0.2300
|
Added note
|
8.1.3000
|
Added note
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
IB1/1 state:
Logical port state : Active
RX bytes : 7200
TX bytes : 7200
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>]
Displays information on Infiniband port-channel interfaces.
If the port-channel number is not specified, then the command prints all the Infiniband port-channels.
|
Syntax Description
|
Port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties are to be displayed (e.g., : 1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added PKEY option
|
8.0.2300
|
Removed PKEY option
|
8.1.3000
|
Added note and updated example
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1
Rx:
Tx:
Rx:
Tx:
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
show interfaces ethernet port-channel
interface ib port-channel ip address
interface ib port-channel virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate
|
Notes
|
show interfaces ib port-channel counters aggregate
|
show interfaces ib port-channel * counters aggregate
Aggregated counters of all IB interfaces in the system
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Examples
|
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
interface ib shutdown
|
interface ib <interface> shutdown
no interface ib <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables Infiniband physical interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., : 1/1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib 1/1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
interface ib port-channel shutdown
|
Notes
|
For version 8.0.0100, the only valid interface is “1/1”
interface ib port-channel shutdown
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> shutdown
Disables InfiniBand port-channel interface.
The no form enables InfiniBand port-channel interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number (e.g., 1).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added PKEY option
|
8.0.2300
|
Removed PKEY option
|
8.1.3000
|
Added note
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
interface ib shutdown
|
Notes
|
interface ib port-channel description
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description <description>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
|
Description
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added PKEY option
|
8.0.2300
|
Removed PKEY option
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 description
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
interface ib port-channel mtu
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu <mtu>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
|
mtu
|
Frame-size.
Possible values for MTU:
|
Default
|
2044
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1600
|
Added note
|
8.0.1610
|
Added PKEY option
|
8.0.2300
|
Removed PKEY option
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 mtu 4092
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
interface ib port-channel ip address
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> ip address [<ip-address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1).
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address.
|
mask
|
There are two possible ways to the mask:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
8.0.1610
|
Added PKEY option
|
8.0.2300
|
Removed PKEY option
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
For versions 8.0.01xx and 8.0.16xx, the only valid port-channel number is 1
interface ib port-channel virtual ip address
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> virtual ip address <ip/mask>
Sets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.
The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask over IB port-channel interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip/mask
|
IPv4 address and mask values
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.2300
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel
|
Notes
|
This command is related to regular IP configuration over the IB port-channel interface. To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:
In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.
interface ib port-channel pkey
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey *
Adds new PKEY to infiniBand port-channel.
The no form of the command deletes the PKEY.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1, 0x7fff
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> shutdown
Disables PKEY on InfiniBand port-channel.
The no form of the command enables the PKEY.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey description
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description <description>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> description
Adds a description for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command removes the description.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
description
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 description TEST
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu <mtu>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> mtu
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
mtu
|
<The frame-size (72-4092)>
|
Default
|
1500
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 mtu 4092
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> ip address
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the PKEY interface.
The no form of the command removes the IPV4 address.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
ip/mask
|
IPv4 address
There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e., /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
|
interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface ib port-channel <port-channel> pkey <pkey> virtual ip address
Sets virtual IP address and mask over InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.
The no form of the command unsets virtual IP address and mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
ip/mask
|
IPv4 address
There are two possible ways to the mask: /length (i.e. /24) Network address (i.e., 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e., <ipv4-address>/<length>)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # interface ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x1 virtual ip address 4.4.4.4/24
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
This command is related to regular IP configuration over the InfiniBand port-channel PKEY interface.
To get the virtual IP set up to handle traffic, a few requirements should be met:
In case one of the definitions is not true, configuration will be accepted but not actually installed in Linux and a relevant message will appear in the CLI show command.
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
|
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey <pkey>
Displays information on a specific PKEY of InfiniBand port-channel.
If the PKEY number is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand port-channel PKEYs.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
pkey
|
PKEY number should be in HEX
Range: 0x1 to 0x7fff
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey 0x15
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
|
This command cannot be performed on non-existant PKEY.
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
|
show interfaces ib port-channel [<port-channel>] pkey brief
Displays brief information on a all PKEYs of InfiniBand port-channel.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-channel
|
Subnet number whose properties to display (e.g., 1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show interfaces ib port-channel 1 pkey brief
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
show gw ha pkeys
|
show gw ha pkeys
Displays the PKEYs on all appliances that are part of HA cluster.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.3000
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show gw ha pkeys
|
Related Commands
|
interface ib port-channel pkey
interface ib port-channel pkey shutdown
interface ib port-channel pkey description
interface ib port-channel pkey mtu
interface ib port-channel pkey ip address
interface ib port-channel pkey virtual ip address
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey
show interfaces ib port-channel pkey brief
show gw ha pkeys
|
Notes
ip route
|
ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | ethernet <port>} [<distance>]
no ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-prefix
|
IP address.
|
netmask
|
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
|
next-hop-ip-address
|
IP address of the next hop
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # ip route 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
|
Related Commands
|
show ip route
|
Notes
|
The route is configurable between the Ethernet and Infiniband subnets
show ip route
|
show ip route [static]
Displays routing table.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Displays entries added through CLI commands.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show ip route
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
ping
|
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
|
Syntax Description
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
|
Related Commands
|
traceroute
|
Notes
|
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
|
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
-4
|
Uses IPv4
|
-d
|
Enables socket level debugging
|
-F
|
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
|
-I
|
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
|
-T
|
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
|
-U
|
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
|
-n
|
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
|
-r
|
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
|
-A
|
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
|
-V
|
Prints version info and exit
|
-f
|
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
|
-g
|
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
|
-i
|
Specifies a network interface to operate with
|
-m
|
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
|
-N
|
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
|
-p
|
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
|
-t
|
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
|
-l
|
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
|
-w
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
|
-q
|
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
|
-s
|
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
|
-z
|
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
tcpdump
|
tcpdump [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
|
Syntax Description
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # tcpdump
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
gw ha
|
gw ha <domain_ID> [force]
no gw ha
Create or join gateway HA cluster with a given domain ID.
The no form of this command removes the appliance from the gateway HA cluster.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain id
|
Domain ID
Range:1-16
|
force
|
Force reboots the configuration and reloads without being asking for user confirmation.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # gw ha 12
|
Related Commands
|
show gw ha
|
Notes
|
gw ha priority
|
gw ha priority <priority>
no gw ha priority
Configure the priority of the system.
The no form of this command resets the priority to the default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
priority
|
Range:1-255
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # gw ha priority 3
|
Related Commands
|
gw ha
|
Notes
show gw ha
|
show gw ha
Displays information of all the appliances that are a part of the same HA cluster (i.e., that are a part of the same domain ID)
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
When appliance is part of HA:
gateway (config) # show gw ha
When appliance is not part of HA:
gateway (config) # show gw ha
|
Related Commands
|
gw ha
|
Notes
show gw ha brief
|
show gw ha brief
Displays brief gateway HA information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
gateway (config) # show gw ha brief
|
Related Commands
|
gw ha
show gw ha
|
Notes
|
This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.
show gw ha vf distribution
|
show gw ha vf distribution
Displays the VFs distribution between the appliances that are a part of HA cluster.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show gw ha vf-distribution
|
Related Commands
|
gw ha
show gw ha
|
Notes
|
This command will only be available if the system is configured to be part of an HA cluster.
show gw vf distribution
|
show gw vf distribution
Displays the internal VFs distribution of the GW appliance.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.0500
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# show gw vf-distribution
--------------------------------------------------------------------
1/1 0,1 2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
gw vf-hash-policy
|
gw vf-hash-policy * [force]
no gw vf-hash-policy * [force]
Configure the policy of the VF hash function.
The no form of the command resets the policy to the default policy.
|
Syntax Description
|
vf-hash-policy
|
Policy of the VF hashing.
There are two supported policies:
|
force
|
Optional—perform the command without requiring confirmation from the user.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.4000
|
Example
|
gateway (config)# gw vf-hash-policy modulo
|
Related Commands
|
show gw vf-hash-policy
|
Notes
|
show gw vf-hash-policy
|
show gw vf-hash-policy
Displays the configured VF hash policy.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.1.4000
|
Example
|
skyway (config) # show gw vf-hash-policy
|
Related Commands
|
gw vf-hash-policy
|
Notes