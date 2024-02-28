On This Page
General Support
Supported Operating Systems
|
Operating System
|
Architecture
|
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
|
OS Support Model
|
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
|
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
|
NFS over RDMA
|
NVMe
|
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
|
UCX-CUDA Version
|
Alma 8.5
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anolis OS 8.4
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.AARCH64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anolis OS 8.6
|
AArch64
|
5.10.134+
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.134+
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BCLINUX21.10SP2
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-526.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-526.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CentOS Stream v8
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-526.el8.aarch64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-526.el8.x86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CentOS Stream v9
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-388.el9.x86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-388.el9.aarch64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CTYUNOS2.0
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CTYUNOS23.01
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian9.13
|
AArch64
|
4.9.0-13-arm64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.9.0-13-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian10.8
|
AArch64
|
4.19.0-14-arm64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian10.9
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-14-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-16-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian10.13
|
AArch64
|
4.19.0-21-arm64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-21-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian11.3
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-13-arm64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-13-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debian12
|
AArch64
|
6.1.0-10-arm64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
6.1.0-10-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EulerOS2.0sp9
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EulerOS2.0sp10
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EulerOS2.0sp11
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EulerOS2.0sp12
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KYLIN10SP2
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KYLIN10SP3
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-52.15.v2207.ky10.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mariner 2.0
|
x86_64
|
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 7.9
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 8.4
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 8.6
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 8.7
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 8.8
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 9.0
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 9.1
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oracle Linux 9.2
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OpenSUSE 15.3
|
AArch64
|
-
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPENEULER20.03SP1
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.AARCH64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPENEULER20.03SP3
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPENEULER22.03
|
AArch64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Photon OS 3.0
|
x86_64
|
4.19.225-3.ph3
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RHEL/CentOS7.2
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS7.4
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/ CentOS7.6alternate
|
aarch64
|
4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RHEL/CentOS7.7
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS7.8
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS7.9
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS8.0
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS8.1
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS8.2
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS8.3
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS8.4
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/CentOS/ Rocky8.5
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky8.6
|
AArch64
|
AArch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky8.7
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky8.8
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky8.9
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky9.0
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky9.1
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky9.2
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
RHEL/Rocky9.3
|
AArch64
|
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
SLES12.1SP2
|
x86_64
|
4.4.21-69-default
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES12SP3
|
x86_64
|
4.4.73-5-default
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES12SP4
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES12SP5
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES15SP2
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES15SP3
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES15SP4
|
AArch64
|
5.14.21-150400.22-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.14.21-150400.22-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLES15SP5
|
AArch64
|
5.14.21-150500.53-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
5.14.21-150500.53-default
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubuntu16.04
|
x86_64
|
4.4.0-21-generic
|
Community
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubuntu18.04
|
AArch64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
x86_64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
Ubuntu20.04
|
AArch64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
Ubuntu22.04
|
AArch64
|
5.15.0-25-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
x86_64
|
5.15.0-25-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
|
Ubuntu23.04
|
x86_64
|
6.2.0-20-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ubuntu23.10
|
x86_64
|
6.5.0-5-generic
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UOS20.1020
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.aarch64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.90-2109.1.0.0108.up2.uel20.x86_64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UOS20.1040
|
AArch64
|
4.19.0-arm64-server
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-server-amd64
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Citrix XenServer Host7.1
|
x86_64
|
4.4.0+2
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Citrix XenServer Host8.2
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0+1
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kernel 6.6
|
AArch64
|
6.6
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
x86_64
|
6.6
|
Primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED
For RPM-based distributions, to install OFED on a different kernel, create a new ISO image using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script (see the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions)
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on a cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well
If using MLNX_OFED 4.9 LTS with MLNX_OFED 5.x with upstream verbs, MLNX_OFED 4.9 must be installed with --upstream-libs flag so the verbs libraries match.
A combination of 4.9 LTS default verbs and MOFED 5.x upstream verbs is not supported.
All operating systems listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for upgrade and downgrade.
|
Target Version
|
Versions Verified for Upgrade/Downgrade
|
Release Type
|
Release Date
|
23.10-1.1.9.0
GA
|
5.8-3.0.7.0
|
GA-LTS-Update
|
June 2023
|
23.07-0.5.1.2 - MLNX_OFED
|
GA
|
July 2023
|
23.07-0.5.1.2 - DOCA-OFED Profile
|
GA
|
July 2023
|
23.10-0.5.5.0
|
GA-LTS
|
October 2023
This section reflects which versions were tested and verified for multi-version environments.
|
Target Version
|
Verified OFED Version Interoperability
|
Release Type
|
Release Date
|
23.10-1.1.9.0
GA
|
5.8-3.0.7.0
|
GA-LTS-Update
|
June 2023
|
23.10-0.5.5.0
|
GA-LTS
|
October 2023
Supported NIC Firmware Versions
As of version 5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB adapter cards are no longer supported. To work with a version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).
This current version is tested with the following NVIDIA adapter card firmware versions:
|
Adapter Card
|
Bundled Firmware Version
|
BlueField®-2
|
24.39.2048
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.39.2048
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.39.2048
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
16.35.3006
|
BlueField
|
18.33.1048
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
For the official firmware versions, please see https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ → Support → Support → Firmware Download.
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current version:
|
NIC
|
Windows Virtual Machine Type
|
Minimal WinOF Version
|
Protocol
|
ConnectX-4
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-5 family
|
All Windows server editions
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-6 family
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ASAP2 Requirements
|
|
ASAP2-Supported Adapter Cards
|
Lustre 2.15.2
Lustre 2.12.9
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
|
Operating System
|
Required Packages Installation Command
|
RHEL/Oracle Linux
|
yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof
|
XenServer
|
yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool
|
SLES 12
|
zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof
|
SLES 15
|
python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk
|
Ubuntu/Debian
|
apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4
pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in the current version:
ConnectX-2 adapter card
ConnectX-3 adapter card
ConnectX-3 Pro adapter card
Connect-IB adapter card
Soft-RoCE
RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
CIFS (Common Internet File System) module installation
Relational Database Service (RDS)
mthca InfiniBand driver
Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)