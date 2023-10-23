On This Page
Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
|
HCAs
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
ConnectX-5
|
VFs per PF
|
Increased the amount of maximum virtual functions (VF) that can be allocated to a physical function (PF) to 127 VF.
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5
|
SW-Defined UDP Source Port for RoCE v2
|
UDP source port for RoCE v2 packets is now calculated by the driver rather than the firmware, achieving better distribution and less congestion. This mechanism works for RDMA- CM QPs only, and ensures that RDMA connection messages and data messages have the same UDP source port value.
|
mlx5 Driver
|
Local Loopback Disable
|
Added the ability to manually disable Local Loopback regardless of the number of open user-space transport domains.
|
ConnectX-6
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 Ready. For further information, please contact Mellanox Support.
|
All
|
NEO-Host
|
Integrated NEO-Host for orchestration and management of host networking into MLNX_OFED package.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See “Bug Fixes" section.
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
Note that the following APIs are deprecated and replaced with the new APIs as of MLNX-OFED version 4.0, as listed in the table below.
|
Feature
|
Type
|
Current API
|
New API
|
Rereg MR
|
Verb
|
ibv_exp_rereg_mr
|
ibv_rereg_mr
|
Memory Window
|
Verb
|
ibv_exp_bind_mw
|
ibv_bind_mw
|
Structure
|
ibv_exp_send_wr -> bind_mw
|
ibv_send_wr -> bind_mw
|
Opcodes
|
IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
|
IBV_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
|
IBV_EXP_WR_LOCAL_INV
|
IBV_WR_LOCAL_INV
|
IBV_EXP_WR_BIND_MW
|
IBV_WR_BIND_MW
|
Capability
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
|
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
|
Completion
|
IBV_EXP_WC_WITH_INV
|
IBV_WC_WITH_INV
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/HCAs in MLNX_OFED:
ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card
Relational Database Service (RDS)
Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic
mthca InfiniBand driver