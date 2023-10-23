MLNX_OFED v4.5-1.0.1.0 Documentation
Changes and New Features

MLNX_OFED New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

HCAs

Feature/Change

Description

ConnectX-5

VFs per PF

Increased the amount of maximum virtual functions (VF) that can be allocated to a physical function (PF) to 127 VF.

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

SW-Defined UDP Source Port for RoCE v2

UDP source port for RoCE v2 packets is now calculated by the driver rather than the firmware, achieving better distribution and less congestion. This mechanism works for RDMA- CM QPs only, and ensures that RDMA connection messages and data messages have the same UDP source port value.

mlx5 Driver

Local Loopback Disable

Added the ability to manually disable Local Loopback regardless of the number of open user-space transport domains.

ConnectX-6

Adapter Cards

Added support for ConnectX-6 Ready. For further information, please contact Mellanox Support.

All

NEO-Host

Integrated NEO-Host for orchestration and management of host networking into MLNX_OFED package.

Bug Fixes

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.

API Changes in MLNX_OFED

Warning

Note that the following APIs are deprecated and replaced with the new APIs as of MLNX-OFED version 4.0, as listed in the table below.

Feature

Type

Current API

New API

Rereg MR

Verb

ibv_exp_rereg_mr

ibv_rereg_mr

Memory Window

Verb

ibv_exp_bind_mw

ibv_bind_mw

Structure

ibv_exp_send_wr -> bind_mw

ibv_send_wr -> bind_mw

Opcodes

IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_WITH_INV

IBV_WR_SEND_WITH_INV

IBV_EXP_WR_LOCAL_INV

IBV_WR_LOCAL_INV

IBV_EXP_WR_BIND_MW

IBV_WR_BIND_MW

Capability

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW

IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW

Completion

IBV_EXP_WC_WITH_INV

IBV_WC_WITH_INV

Unsupported Functionalities/Features/HCAs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/HCAs in MLNX_OFED:

  • ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card

  • Relational Database Service (RDS)

  • Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic

  • mthca InfiniBand driver
