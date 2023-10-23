Changes and New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

HCAs Feature/Change Description ConnectX-5 VFs per PF Increased the amount of maximum virtual functions (VF) that can be allocated to a physical function (PF) to 127 VF. ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 SW-Defined UDP Source Port for RoCE v2 UDP source port for RoCE v2 packets is now calculated by the driver rather than the firmware, achieving better distribution and less congestion. This mechanism works for RDMA- CM QPs only, and ensures that RDMA connection messages and data messages have the same UDP source port value. mlx5 Driver Local Loopback Disable Added the ability to manually disable Local Loopback regardless of the number of open user-space transport domains. ConnectX-6 Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Ready. For further information, please contact Mellanox Support. All NEO-Host Integrated NEO-Host for orchestration and management of host networking into MLNX_OFED package. Bug Fixes See “Bug Fixes" section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.