Hardware and Software Requirements

A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following Mellanox Technologies’ VPI HCA devices:

ConnectX®-5 Ex (VPI, IB, EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX5)

ConnectX®-5 (VPI, IB, EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX5)

ConnectX®-4 Lx (EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX4Lx)

Innova IPsec EN

ConnectX®-4 (VPI, IB, EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX4)

ConnectX®-3 Pro (VPI, IB, EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX3Pro)

ConnectX®-3 (VPI, IB, EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX3)

Connect-IB® (IB) (firmware: fw-Connect-IB)

For the list of supported architecture platforms, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.