Release Notes

SW Rev 4.5-1.0.1.0

These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, Rev 4.5-1.0.1.0 which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/HCAs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX®-3/ ConnectX®-3 Pro

mlx4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  • Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE and 56GigEa

ConnectX®-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, 56GigEa, and 100GigE

ConnectX®-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, and 50GigE

ConnectX®-5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE

ConnectX®-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE

Connect-IB®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

MLNX_OFED Package Content

Components

Description

OpenFabrics core and ULPs

  • InfiniBand and Ethernet HCA drivers (mlx4, mlx5)

  • core

  • Upper Layer Protocols: IPoIB, SRP Initiator, iSER Initiator and Target, NVMEoF Host and Target

OpenFabrics utilities

  • OpenSM: IB Subnet Manager with Mellanox proprietary Adaptive Routing

  • Diagnostic tools

  • Performance tests

  • SSA (SLES12): libopensmssa plugin for OpenSM, ibssa, ibacm

MPI

  • Open MPI stack supporting the InfiniBand interface

  • MPI benchmark tests (OSU benchmarks, Intel MPI benchmarks, Presta)

PGAS

  • HPC-X OpenSHMEM supporting InfiniBand, MXM and FCA

HPC Acceleration packages

  • Mellanox MXM (p2p transport library acceleration over InfiniBand)

  • Mellanox FCA (MPI/PGAS collective operations acceleration library over InfiniBand)

  • KNEM, Linux kernel module enabling high-performance intra-node MPI/PGAS communication for large messages

Extra packages

  • ibutils2

  • ibdump

  • MFT

Sources of all software modules (under conditions mentioned in the modules' LICENSE files) except for MFT, OpenSM plugins, ibutils2, and ibdump

Documentation

