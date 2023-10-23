On This Page
Release Notes
These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, Rev 4.5-1.0.1.0 which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/HCAs
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
ConnectX®-3/ ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
mlx4
|
|
ConnectX®-4
|
mlx5
|
|
ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX®-5
|
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
|
Innova™ IPsec EN
|
|
Connect-IB®
|
|
Components
|
Description
|
OpenFabrics core and ULPs
|
|
OpenFabrics utilities
|
|
MPI
|
|
PGAS
|
|
HPC Acceleration packages
|
|
Extra packages
|
|
Sources of all software modules (under conditions mentioned in the modules' LICENSE files) except for MFT, OpenSM plugins, ibutils2, and ibdump
|
Documentation